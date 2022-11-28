Minka Kelly and Imagine Dragons Singer Dan Reynolds Confirm Romance With PDA Outing

First things first, Minka Kelly and Dan Reynold's relationship is heating up.
The Friday Night Lights alum and Imagine Dragons frontman were all smiles while being photographed holding hands while on a walk in Los Angeles over the weekend. The pair kept in casual with Minka wearing a blue tank top, black leggings and a sun hat and Dan donning a white t-shirt, black shorts and matching vans.
The picture comes days after Minka and Dan first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted on a dinner date at Cafe Stella in Los Angeles on Nov. 26. An eyewitness shared with E! News that the Euphoria actress and the singer spent several hours inside the restaurant before departing together in an Audi SUV driven by Minka, with Dan stroking her hair from the back seat.
E! News has reached out to Dan and Minka's reps for comment and has not heard back.
While neither Dan nor Minka has spoken publicly about their budding romance, their outings come more than two months after the "Believer" singer announced that he and his wife Aja Volkman had separated on Twitter.
"I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated," the 35-year-old tweeted Sept. 16. "Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years."
The former couple—who are parents to daughters Arrow Eve, 10, twins Gia and Coco, 5, and son Valentine, 3—tied the knot in 2011. Dan and Aja previously filed for divorce in 2018 before calling it off and sharing they were "rebuilding" their marriage in early 2019.
Prior to being linked with the singer, Minka was also in an on-again, off-again relationship with Trevor Noah for nearly two years. In May, a source told E! News it was "100 percent over" between the Daily Show host and the 42-year-old, who started dating in 2020, and that "they've been broken up for a while."