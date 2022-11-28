You Season 4 Is Arriving Earlier Than Planned

Dust off your baseball cap, because You season four has moved up its premiere date on Netflix. Here's everything you need to know about the new season.

Watch: Joe Gets a Friend on "You" Season 3

London's calling for You season four to arrive earlier than expected.

Netflix has confirmed that the premiere date for the new season has moved up, as part one is now arriving Feb. 9, one day ahead of the originally scheduled Feb. 10. Additionally, part two for You season four has also pushed up its release by one day, now debuting on March 10.

While the streamer didn't offer up a reason for the pivot, it did tease that "emotional baggage" will be facing the show's problematic protagonist Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), who is now living in the U.K. as Jonathan Moore.

"I'm not the lovable bookstore manager in New York or the shop clerk in LA or the dotting husband in the suburbs, not anymore," Joe stated in a September teaser. "Allow me to reintroduce myself. I've gone through a bit of refinement upon crossing the pond, and living in London had allowed me to bury the past if you will."

Joe's new London-based circle is played by Lukas Gage, Charlotte Ritchie, Tilly Keeper, Amy Leigh Hickman and Ed Speleers. Although, photos from set have teased that we haven't seen the last of Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), Joe's season three obsession.

Curious to learn more about the new season? Keep reading for everything we know about season four:

Instagram
The Start of Production

In November 2021, the You writers' room teased that production on season four had begun.

"Welcome to the season 4 writers' room, now officially open for business," the post said.

JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX © 2021
A Murderer In Paris

In a surprise twist, the season three finale found Joe in a Parisian café chasing after Marienne (Tati Gabrielle).

While sipping an espresso, Joe fantasized about running into her in the City of Love. "Marriage almost ruined both of us, but we escaped." he ruminated. "Maybe the scars on our hearts make them stronger."

While it was unclear if Joe actually tracked down the single mother, an ominous warning closed out the season: "All I know, mon amour, is I'll search the world if I have to. I will find you."

It turns out setting the fourth season abroad was the idea of You's co-creator Greg Berlanti. But will Joe stay in Paris? That's the question.

Netflix
If Joe Will Return for Henry

At the end of season three, Joe killed his wife Love (Victoria Pedretti) and left behind their baby Henry. Viewers were left wondering if Joe, however cold-blooded, was really just going to abandon his son forever.

Showrunner Sera Gamble promised answers. "That's going to be an ongoing conversation, because no, you can't pretend something that huge about a character didn't happen," Gamble said in an interview with E! News. "I think it will shape him from this moment forward. And even his exact plan of when and if he would return for his son is something that we will...if we get to the writers room...come together and talk about for hours and hours and hours between snacks."

Instagram / Lukas Gage
Joe Has a New Rival

The White Lotus and Euphoria alum Lukas Gage will star in the show's fourth season as Adam, "an ex-pat American, the youngest son of a wealthy East-Coast magnate."

According to his character description, Adam is "famous for spectacularly failing to meet the standards of his successful, venerable family. An entrepreneur and a gambler, Adam is a warm and funny party host and fast friend. But underneath, Adam is hiding a trove of secrets and papering over problems with heavy self-medication."

It's also teased that Adam may take his wealthy girlfriend for granted. Sounds like the exact situation Joe would like to swoop in to.

GC Images / Getty Images
Joe Goldberg and...Cardi B?!

In November, Cardi B received a letter from Joe Goldberg.

"Hello, You…My stalking and killing may make me a certified freak, seven days a week, but it also brought me to…you," it began, borrowing a lyric from Cardi B's song "WAP." "Cardi B, you have a way with social media. You're meaningful. Substantive. I just like you. You're authentic and nuanced…just as you are with your music. You keep me on my toes, the ones that are left, at least. You can't be caged in, and it's refreshing."

The letter was the culmination of a social media lovefest between Cardi and the real-life Penn Badgley.

Cardi is such a fan of both Penn's and the show's that she pitched an idea for season four.

"So it's episode 1 and I'm at Paris Fashion week shutting it down! I turn around and there stands YOU. Ok finish it off @netflix," she tweeted.

Sadly, despite Penn Badgley telling Entertainment Tonight they were "trying to make something happen," it didn't come together. Maybe in season 5?

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Peach 2.0

Peach 2.0? There's a new queen bee in town, and her name is Kate (Charlotte Ritchie).

"Kate tends to be 'the adult in the room,' and has embraced the moniker of 'icy bitch,'" Netflix's description teased. "She's especially protective of best friend Lady Phoebe, a sweet and trusting person whose extreme wealth and fame tend to attract opportunists. Kate prefers 'arrangements' to love, which is why she dates fun but self-centered partier Malcolm. When Malcolm invites Joe, an American outsider of no apparent means, into their privileged world, Kate not only immediately dislikes him, she strongly suspects something about the man is not what he seems."

Click News and Media / BACKGRID
An American in...London!

Rather than the streets of Paris, Penn Badgley was spotted filming as Joe Goldberg in London. And yes, he's in costume. Can't you spot this dark-colored baseball cap?

In a June interview with Entertainment Tonight, Badgley confirmed that season four would take place in London. The reason they chose London over Paris?

"To be real, it's cheaper," he said.

Click News and Media / BACKGRID
Marienne's Alive, For Now!

Tati Gabrielle will reprise her role as Marienne Bellamy, as the actress was spotted filming the new season in London.

WireImage / GC Images
New Cast Members Announced

On April 1, Netflix announced the new cast that will be joining Penn Badgley and the gang.

Series regulars include Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe, Amy Leigh Hickman as Nadia and Ed Speleers as Rhys, as well as recurring roles such as Niccy LinAidan ChengStephen HaganBen WigginsEve AustinOzioma WhenuDario CoatesSean PertweeBrad AlexanderAlison Pargeter and Adam James

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Genre Shift

Penn Badgley said that it wouldn't just be the setting getting a facelift in season four, he said that the show itself will feel distinct and new.

"The tone is similar but it's shifting in that there is a different format. We're using a different format," he told Entertainment Tonght. "It's almost like we're shifting the genre slightly. And I think it works."

Click News and Media / BACKGRID
Love Is in the Air

Photographers snapped a new photo of Penn and Charlotte filming season four, revealing that Joe has set his sights on Kate, who is wary of his intentions... Could this be an enemies to lovers story? We can only guess!

Beth Dubber/Netflix
Premiere Date

You season four will be released in two parts. The first will drop Feb. 9 and the second will arrive a month later on March 9.

