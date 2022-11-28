You Season 4 Is Arriving Earlier Than Planned

Watch : Joe Gets a Friend on "You" Season 3

London's calling for You season four to arrive earlier than expected.

Netflix has confirmed that the premiere date for the new season has moved up, as part one is now arriving Feb. 9, one day ahead of the originally scheduled Feb. 10. Additionally, part two for You season four has also pushed up its release by one day, now debuting on March 10.

While the streamer didn't offer up a reason for the pivot, it did tease that "emotional baggage" will be facing the show's problematic protagonist Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), who is now living in the U.K. as Jonathan Moore.

"I'm not the lovable bookstore manager in New York or the shop clerk in LA or the dotting husband in the suburbs, not anymore," Joe stated in a September teaser. "Allow me to reintroduce myself. I've gone through a bit of refinement upon crossing the pond, and living in London had allowed me to bury the past if you will."