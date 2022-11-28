See Below Deck's Captain Lee Rosbach Utter an Instantly Iconic One-Liner in Tense Preview

Watch : Below Deck's Captain Lee Promises a "Wild Season"

The high seas sure have some high-intensity weather.

Crew member drama isn't the biggest issue Captain Lee Rosbach faces in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at Below Deck's Nov. 28 episode. Rather, the route to their latest destination brings along a tricky sailing challenge.

The clip begins with the crew preparing to leave for the charter's next stop: Rodney Bay in St. Lucia. And though the weather is bright and sunny, some extreme winds prove the trip won't be smooth sailing.

A nervous Captain Lee says in a confessional, "Today is one of those days where I'm as nervous as a whore in a front row pew at church."

As for how bad the weather is? Captain Lee gets a radio report stating that the winds outside are coming in at 27 knots—which is approximately 31 miles per hour. And on top of the boat's size making it more difficult to maneuver than others, the land surrounding the water also adds to the trip's difficulty.

The Bravo star explains, "We've got a mountain here, got a mountain here, and we've got this pass where the wind funnels through."