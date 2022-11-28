Crypto Founder Tiantian Kullander “Unexpectedly” Dead at 30

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Friends and family are mourning the loss of one of the youngest leaders in the financial world.



Tiantian Kullander—a co-founder of the Hong Kong based digital asset company, Amber Group—died on Nov. 23 at the age of 30.

"It is with the deepest sadness and a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of our friend and co-founder, Tiantian Kullander, who passed away unexpectedly in his sleep," the company said in a statement. "TT was instrumental to the founding of Amber and a pillar of our success."

"He put his heart and soul into the company, in every stage of its growth," the note continued. "He led by example with his intellect, generosity, humility, diligence and creativity."

In 2019, Kullander, alongside his three fellow co-founders, were featured in Forbes Asia's 30 Under 30 list, with the outlet noting the trading and technology firm executed "$45 billion trades across all products and categories" within the previous year.