The Very Relatable Way Parenting Changed Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Having two kids under 3 is a whole new ballgame for Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Pre-kids, the Modern Family alum told E! News in an exclusive interview, he personally saw to every detail of his carefully executed holiday parties, admitting, "I've been known to bite off more than I can chew when it comes to hosting."

But now that he's parenting 2-year-old son Beckett and weeks-old Sullivan—the baby boy he and husband Justin Mikita welcomed in mid-November—and flying back and forth from New York to his home in Los Angeles as he finishes up his 14-week reprisal run in Broadway's Take Me Out, the actor was forced to come up with a different game plan.

"I'm a new person now that I'm a dad," he said of preparing for his first holiday entertaining season in three years. As such, "I'm implementing some of these new rules of hosting and just trying to make my life easier."