Ireland Baldwin Weighs in On Lily-Rose Depp’s Nepotism Comments

Ireland Baldwin has a few thoughts about setting oneself apart from their famous parents.

The model reflected on Lily-Rose Depp's recent interview with Elle, in which The Idol star—whose parents are Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis—stated that "the internet cares a lot more about who your family is than the people who are casting you in things." However, Ireland, daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, explained that she tends to have a different perspective.



"First of all, I think that Lily-Rose Depp is beautiful," the 27-year-old said in a Nov. 22 TikTok. "I think that she is very capable of being a model and she's proven herself in a lot of ways."



And though Ireland shared that she thinks the HBO star has been successful in making a name for herself, she also looked back at her own career as a model, saying in part that representatives from modeling agencies were "not there to see me…they're just in awe of my mother's presence."