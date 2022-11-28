Ireland Baldwin Weighs in On Lily-Rose Depp’s Nepotism Comments

Ireland Baldwin has a few thoughts about setting oneself apart from their famous parents.
The model reflected on Lily-Rose Depp's recent interview with Elle, in which The Idol star—whose parents are Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis—stated that "the internet cares a lot more about who your family is than the people who are casting you in things." However, Ireland, daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, explained that she tends to have a different perspective.
"First of all, I think that Lily-Rose Depp is beautiful," the 27-year-old said in a Nov. 22 TikTok. "I think that she is very capable of being a model and she's proven herself in a lot of ways."
And though Ireland shared that she thinks the HBO star has been successful in making a name for herself, she also looked back at her own career as a model, saying in part that representatives from modeling agencies were "not there to see me…they're just in awe of my mother's presence."
"In anything that I pursue and anything that I do in my life, people are always going to say I have what I have because of my parents, which is true," Ireland said in a follow-up video. "I wouldn't be where I am, I wouldn't have gotten where I am and been able to do what I can do if it weren't for my parents, and I think really where you go wrong is denying that."
"You can continue to work hard and be your own person," she continued. "And either you're talented, either you're capable or you're not."
That said, Ireland—who stated that her move from Los Angeles to Oregon during the pandemic helped to enlighten her—can understand Lily-Rose's response, similar to the sentiment echoed by Lily Collins, of wanting to be defined by her own work rather than her parents.
"I do think you get a place where you get really tired of answering questions about your parents because you so desperately want to be someone separate from all of that," Ireland noted. "Especially when you choose a career that is in the public eye."
However, she thinks it all boils down to honesty. "I think maybe saying what she said is coming out of a defensive place," she added. "When things could be a lot more simple and understandable and relatable if you just are honest about what you have and why you have what you have."