The Sweet Way Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Celebrated Son Malcolm's First Birthday

Watch : Olivia Munn & John Mulaney's CUTEST Photos of Son Malcolm

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's son Malcolm just reached a major milestone.

The Newsroom actress, 42, and the comedian, 40, celebrated their boy's first birthday on Nov. 24 with a sweet gathering held in honor of the occasion.

"Just got back from celebrating ONE YEAR of the most joyful baby being in this world and in our lives," Olivia wrote on Instagram Nov. 27. "My son, my joy. Happiest Birthday Malcolm Hiệp! I love you so so so much."

During the festivities, Malcolm wore a crown with the number "1" in the middle that was knitted by Olivia's mom, Kim Munn. Meanwhile, Malcolm and John also sported coordinating white button-up shirts while Olivia donned a green dress and a birthday party hat.

And what's a birthday party without some delicious treats? Olivia also shared a video of the moment she and John presented Malcolm with a chocolate cake and how her mom ended up sticking a small bite in his mouth after growing "impatient" for him to try it.

"For what it's worth," the X-Men: Apocalypse star wrote on Instagram, "he did start eating the cake after that."