Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Balenciaga's Controversial Ad Campaign

Kim Kardashian is denouncing Balenciaga's holiday ad campaign involving children.

The Kardashians star—who frequently collaborates with the luxury label—took to her Instagram Stories to condemn the controversial images and explain why she did not speak out sooner.

"I have been quiet the past few days, not because I haven't been shocked and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened," she wrote on Nov. 27. "As a mother of four, I have been shaken by those disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and anything against it should have no place in our society-period."

Earlier this week, Balenciaga apologized after images from an advertising campaign surfaced featuring young children posing with teddy bears that appeared to be dressed in BDSM costumes. According to NBC News, one photo appeared to show an excerpt from a 2008 U.S. Supreme Court case that upheld federal statutes on pornography that includes minors.