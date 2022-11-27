Minka Kelly and Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Spotted Out Together in L.A.

Watch : Minka Kelly Didn't Feel "Comfortable" With "Euphoria" Nude Scene

New couple alert?

On Nov. 26, Minka Kelly and Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds have sparked romance rumors after they were spotted together on what appeared to be a dinner date at Cafe Stella in Los Angeles. They spent several hours together inside, according to an eyewitness.

The pair, who both exited relationships earlier this year, were photographed outside and in an Audi SUV, with the Friday Night Lights alum behind the wheel and the rocker sitting behind her. Dan stroked Minka's hair as they sat inside the vehicle.

Neither star has commented on their night out or clarified their relationship status. E! News has reached out to Dan and Minka's reps for comment and has not heard back.

For their night out, Minka wore a black plunging top, matching pants and black and white canvas sneakers, paired with a long wool gray coat and large hoop earrings.

Minka and Dan's outing comes more than two months after the singer announced on Twitter that he and his wife Aja Volkman have separated.