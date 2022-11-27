Gisele Bündchen Shows Support After Ex Tom Brady Pays Tribute to His Son Jack Following Divorce

Gisele Bündchen is showing some family love.
After her ex-husband Tom Brady shared a photo of his son Jack on Instagram, the supermodel expressed subtle support for her stepson. In the Nov. 23 snap, captioned "My Inspiration," the NFL star is seen watching the 15-year-old—who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan—showing off his skills on a football field. In the comments, Gisele sweetly dropped a red heart emoji.
Last month, Tom and Gisele—who shares kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9—officially confirmed their divorce after 13 years of marriage.
"We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Tom wrote on his Instagram Story at the time. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."
A source close to the former couple told E! News in October that both Tom, 45, and Gisele, 42, are "both ready to move on and move ahead."
The source added that the pair have "agreed on joint custody and dividing their assets," and plan to "coparent and keep things drama free for the kids."
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback—who announced his retirement from the NFL in February, only to change his mind a month later—recently revealed how he plans to prioritize his children amid his divorce.
"I think there's a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," he shared on the Oct. 31 episode of the Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast. "Obviously, the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I'm really focused on two things: taking care of my family—and certainly my children—and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games."
He continued, "That's what professionals do. You focus at work when it's time to work, and then when you come home you focus on the priorities that are at home. All you can do is the best you could do. That's what I'll just continue to do as long as I'm working and as long as I'm being a dad."