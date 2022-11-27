Kaley Cuoco’s Partner Tom Pelphrey Cradles Her Baby Bump in Adorable Selfie

Kaley Cuoco is in full mommy mode.
The actress, who is expecting her first child with Tom Pelphrey, shared an adorable new pic of the parents-to-be on her Instagram Stories on Nov. 26. In the a mirror selfie, the Ozark actor has his arms wrapped around Kaley as he cradles her growing baby bump. The Big Bang Theory alum was all smiles as she wore a floral maternity dress from The Gap. She captioned the pic, "M+D."
In October, Kaley, 36, and Tom, 40, announced on social media they are expecting their first child together. "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023," the pregnant star shared on Instagram. "Beyond blessed and over the moon… I [heart] you @tommypelphrey !!!"
The couple first met at the Ozark premiere in April and made their romance Instagram official the following month.
"I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting," Kaley told USA Today in May. "It hit me. It was love at first sight. We were immediately connected. I do feel like I've known him my whole life."
The pair's romance comes one year after Kaley split from ex-husband Karl Cook. Reflecting on the divorce, the star admitted she met her new man at a "rough" time.
"I took a lot of time to myself and spent the year kind of figuring myself out," she told E! News in an exclusive interview Sept. 21. "That's why I'd never want actual time travel because it would really mess with the real time of what your life needs to be."
She added. "And then, I met Tom, and everything changed."