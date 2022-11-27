Kaley Cuoco’s Partner Tom Pelphrey Cradles Her Baby Bump in Adorable Selfie

Watch : Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in Adorable Pregnancy Selfie

Kaley Cuoco is in full mommy mode.

The actress, who is expecting her first child with Tom Pelphrey, shared an adorable new pic of the parents-to-be on her Instagram Stories on Nov. 26. In the a mirror selfie, the Ozark actor has his arms wrapped around Kaley as he cradles her growing baby bump. The Big Bang Theory alum was all smiles as she wore a floral maternity dress from The Gap. She captioned the pic, "M+D."

In October, Kaley, 36, and Tom, 40, announced on social media they are expecting their first child together. "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023," the pregnant star shared on Instagram. "Beyond blessed and over the moon… I [heart] you @tommypelphrey !!!"

The couple first met at the Ozark premiere in April and made their romance Instagram official the following month.

"I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting," Kaley told USA Today in May. "It hit me. It was love at first sight. We were immediately connected. I do feel like I've known him my whole life."