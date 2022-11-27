LeAnn Rimes Gives Brandi Glanville a Sweet Thanksgiving Shoutout

Watch : LeAnn Rimes Tells How to Have a Successfully Blended Family

An unexpected giving of thanks.

LeAnn Rimes spent Thanksgiving day with her husband Eddie Cibrian and his sons Mason, 19, and Jake, 15, who he shares with ex Brandi Glanville, and gave a sweet social media shoutout to the boys' mother.

"'We can only be said to be alive in those moments when our hearts are conscious of our treasures.'—Thornton Wilder," the singer shared on Nov. 24 on Instagram, alongside a smiley family selfie. "@brandiglanville we missed you."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum replied, "Happy Thanksgiving! So thankful for you all. #modernfamily." Leann also sent a red heart emoji back to Brandi.

After years of publicly feuding, the stars are finally in a good place with each other. Last year, the women made headlines when a sweet photo surfaced of Eddie celebrating Mason's 18th birthday with both LeAnn and Brandi, proving they have all moved past the drama.