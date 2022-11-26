Jodie Sweetin Has a Golden Idea for Fuller House Reboot

Watch : Jodie Sweetin Is Rooting for Golden Girls Version of Full House

Jodie Sweetin isn't ready to say goodbye to Stefanie Tanner forever.

The actress stopped by E! News and told hosts Justin Sylvester and Francesca Amiker her idea for a Fuller House reboot.

"I still think the Golden Girls version of Fullest House could happen, she said." "I could see myself in a muumuu on a lanai in Miami. I feel that already. I already try and channel Bea Arthur as much as I can."

She continued, "Who knows what can happen, I'm not opposed to it. If you would have asked us 20 some years ago if we would do a reboot of Full House we would have been like, ‘No, probably not.' So give it another 20 years, we'll see what happens."

When asked which cast member is the glue that really keeps the co-stars in touch, the Merry Swissmas star said it was her onscreen dad, the late Bob Saget who passed away at the age of 65 in January.

"He was the one making phone calls so now we have to continue on without him," she said. "We do see each other. We get together for barbecues and dinner when we're not working."