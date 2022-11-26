Madonna Shares Rare Family Photos With All 6 Kids on Thanksgiving

See pics from Madonna's Thanksgiving celebration with her six children—Lourdes "Lola" Leon, 29; Rocco Ritchie, 22; David Banda, 17; Mercy James, 16; and twin daughters Stella and Estere, 10.

This Thanksgiving holiday, Madonna and her family took some time to celebrate in style.

On Nov. 25, the pop queen shared Instagram photos from her festive dinner with her six children—Lourdes "Lola" Leon, 29; Rocco Ritchie, 22; David Banda, 17; Mercy James, 16; and twin daughters Stella and Estere, 10.

Madonna captioned her post, "What I'm thankful for…………" and added a yellow heart emoji.

The singer, who sported a gothic-style black lace corset dress, silver jewelry and crimped red hair, included photos of herself, the twins and Lola taking turns behind a DJ table. Her eldest daughter wore a black strapless crop top and matching pants.

Madonna also shared a photo of herself holding a large glass of red wine and a pic of their large Thanksgiving table, which contained a centerpiece made up of a tree with red flowers, fake cardinals and lights. The fall-themed décor also included displays of red apples, green pears, pomegranates, bowls of fresh cranberries, handfuls of cinnamon sticks and small bird cages. Each placemat contained a colorful plate with a folded napkin, a pen and a piece of paper that read, "I AM THANKFUL FOR..." for guests to fill out.

Madonna's longtime BFF Debi Mazar commented on the post with five red heart emojis, while Diplo wrote, "Lovely family."

photos
Stars Celebrate Thanksgiving 2022

See photos from Madonna's Thanksgiving 2022 celebration with her family:

Instagram / Madonna
Madonna's Family Thanksgiving

In November 2022, Madonna shared photos from her family's Thanksgiving celebration.

Instagram / Madonna
Family Photo

Madonna appears with her six children—Lourdes "Lola" LeonRocco RitchieDavid BandaMercy James and twins Estere and Stella.

Instagram / Madonna
Madonna & Lola
Instagram / Madonna
Happy Mom
Instagram / Madonna
Stella & Estere
Instagram / Madonna
Big Sis & Lil Sis
Instagram / Madonna
DJs at Work
Instagram / Madonna
Strike a Pose
Instagram / Madonna
David Banda
Instagram / Madonna
Thanksgiving Dinner Table
Instagram / Madonna
What Are You Thankful For?
Instagram / Madonna
Thanksgiving Spread
Instagram / Madonna
Giving Thanks
Instagram / Madonna
Fresh Fruit
Instagram / Madonna
Tweet Tweet

