Inside Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle's Lavish Honeymoon in Singapore and Bali

Days after tying the knot, Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy and her new husband Brett Randle honeymooned in Southeast Asia. See images from their trip.

Madison LeCroy brought her Southern charm to Southeast Asia to celebrate her new marriage.

Days after marrying Brett Randle in a courthouse ceremony in Charleston, S.C. and then exchanging vows again in a lavish wedding in Mexico, the star of the Bravo reality series Southern Charm and her new husband jetted off to Southeast Asia this weekend over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The two flew first class. "Honeymoon starts now @Emirates," Madison captioned a Nov. 23 TikTok video, which shows her and Brett on board the plane, enjoying Champagne and other drinks, as well as a meal.

First stop: Singapore. As seen in another TikTok video Madison posted Nov. 24, the newlyweds visited tourist sites, explored open-air markets and sampled the local cuisine. And of course, there was plenty of PDA, not to mention dancing. They stayed at the luxury Marina Bay Sands hotel.

Madison and Brett then flew to the Indonesian island of Bali, where they stayed at one of the 5-star Alila Villas Uluwatu resort's luxury villas, built on cliffs overlooking the Indian Ocean.

 

See images from Madison and Brett's honeymoon in Southeast Asia:

TikTok / Madison LeCroy
And They're Off!

Madison toasts the start of her November 2022 honeymoon with Brett as they fly an Emirates plane to Singapore.

TikTok / Madison LeCroy
Emirates' Fine Dining

One of the airline's first class meals starts off with soup and salad.

TikTok / Madison LeCroy
All Smiles
TikTok / Madison LeCroy
Selfie on a Plane
TikTok / Madison LeCroy
Kisses on the Plane
TikTok / Madison LeCroy
Getting a Drink
Instagram / Madison LeCroy
Welcome to Singapore

The two appear on the roof of their hotel, the Marina Bay Sands Singapore. Madison captioned this Instagram photo, "Leg day #happythanksgivng."

TikTok / Madison LeCroy
Staying Hydrated
TikTok / Madison LeCroy
Time to Dance
TikTok / Madison LeCroy
Playing Tourist
TikTok / Madison LeCroy
Hugs!
TikTok / Madison LeCroy
Couple's Moment
TikTok / Madison LeCroy
Shopping Time
TikTok / Madison LeCroy
Tropical Fruit
TikTok / Madison LeCroy
Sampling the Cuisine
TikTok / Madison LeCroy
Yum!
TikTok / Madison LeCroy
More Shopping
TikTok / Madison LeCroy
Exploring the Market
TikTok / Madison LeCroy
More Dancing
TikTok / Madison LeCroy
PDA Alert!
Instagram / Madison LeCroy
Welcome to Bali

Next, the two headed to the Indonesian island of Bali.

Instagram / Madison LeCroy
Let's Take a Selfie
TikTok / Madison LeCroy
What a View

The two stayed at one of the 5-star Alila Villas Uluwatu resort's luxury villas.

TikTok / Madison LeCroy
A Snack Overlooking the Pool
TikTok / Madison LeCroy
Bath Time

