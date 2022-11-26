Inside Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle's Lavish Honeymoon in Singapore and Bali

Watch : Madison LeCroy Addresses FIGHT With Olivia Flowers

Madison LeCroy brought her Southern charm to Southeast Asia to celebrate her new marriage.

Days after marrying Brett Randle in a courthouse ceremony in Charleston, S.C. and then exchanging vows again in a lavish wedding in Mexico, the star of the Bravo reality series Southern Charm and her new husband jetted off to Southeast Asia this weekend over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The two flew first class. "Honeymoon starts now @Emirates," Madison captioned a Nov. 23 TikTok video, which shows her and Brett on board the plane, enjoying Champagne and other drinks, as well as a meal.

First stop: Singapore. As seen in another TikTok video Madison posted Nov. 24, the newlyweds visited tourist sites, explored open-air markets and sampled the local cuisine. And of course, there was plenty of PDA, not to mention dancing. They stayed at the luxury Marina Bay Sands hotel.

Madison and Brett then flew to the Indonesian island of Bali, where they stayed at one of the 5-star Alila Villas Uluwatu resort's luxury villas, built on cliffs overlooking the Indian Ocean.