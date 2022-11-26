21 Unique Etsy Finds to Celebrate Small Business Saturday

Happy Small Business Saturday!
Now that you've successfully survived the hustle and bustle of Thanksgiving and Black Friday, take it nice and slow today as you ease into the weekend and continue working on your holiday shopping. We're here to make the process as easy as possible for you, and we've rounded up a collection of the best finds from Etsy that will make perfect gifts for everyone on your nice list, from one-of-a-kind, personalized wine racks to innovative, practical stovetop cutting boards that are hard to find anywhere else.
The best part? All of our picks are from small businesses on Etsy, which means you can help support those who really need it while buying high-quality, unique goods for the loved ones in your life (including yourself)! So keep calm, scroll on and shop to your heart's content this Small Business Saturday.
Recipe Engraved Cutting Board
Whether you're looking for the perfect holiday gift for the chef in your family or hoping to elevate your home kitchen decor, this birchwood cutting board is both meaningful and practical. They can be can be engraved with a beloved family recipe that you can refer back to while you're cooking while also reminding you of the loved one who created the recipe. With this board, all the food you cook will have the perfect touch of love.
Toro Table Lamp
This white mushroom lamp is the perfect balance of minimal and unique design, making it the perfect piece of decor for any room in your home. Made locally in the Netherlands, this lamp is available in 9 gorgeous shades, including sage green and ochre yellow, and 3 different sizes. In addition to being handmade, the lamp is also made from eco-friendly material and individually made to order.
Abstract Mountain Wall Art
The creator of this beautiful abstract art quilt drew their inspiration from the Californian dusk in Yosemite National Park. This unique, gorgeous piece is also versatile, and it can be used as a throw blanket on a bed or sofa, as a baby quilt or as a piece of wall art in your space. Each quilt is made to order, highlighting the individual character of the item.
Soft Cotton Blanket
This luxurious muslin blanket is the ultimate necessity for staying warm and cozy this winter season, whether you're chilling by the fire or bundling up in bed to watch your favorite classic Christmas movie. The blanket is made of Turkish combed cotton that is lightweight yet warm, and it comes in a variety of soft, muted colors that will match effortlessly with any home space.
Cafecito Sweet Coffee Candle
Ahhh, coffee. While the days might be getting shorter and the air keeps getting colder, with this cafecito candle, you'll be instantly transported to the coffee shop of your dreams. This candle is inspired by the sweet blend of rich coffee, cream sugar and vanilla, reminding you of "sitting on a street front cafe on an early spring morning in Miami Beach."
According to one shopper, "This is one of the best quality candles that I've ever purchased. It smells amazing and it was incredibly well made."
Plat Cookware Tote
No matter where your holiday parties and potlucks are held, make sure your homemade dishes stay warm and safe with this reusable cookware tote. The patented design is optimized for carrying both round and square dutch oven, pot, pan and bakeware, and it can be folded flat when not in use for easy story. Not to mention, it's made with sustainable, locally sourced surplus denim and is machine washable.
Reclaimed Wood Wine Rack
Speaking of parties, the most classic hosting gift is a delicious bottle of wine. However, we say, why present your favorite host or hostess with a bottle of wine that will last just one night, when you can take this personalized, one-of-a-kind reclaimed wood wine rack that can be enjoyed for many parties to come? With this gift, you'll be sure to stand out from the rest, although we're definitely not against you adding a bottle of wine to complete the gift!
Set of 4 Concrete Coasters
This holiday season might be filled with feasting on your favorite dishes and sipping the coziest drinks, but that doesn't mean your furniture can't stay clean! With these beautiful concrete coasters featuring a minimal bubble design, your tables will stay stain-free. You can choose from over a dozen colors to suit your personal aesthetic.
Créame Pour Over Set
Wake up and smell the ... blooming coffee. Elevate your daily routine and embrace the slowness of mornings with this gorgeous pour over coffee set. This ceramic set is as elegant and delicate as the pour over process, encouraging you to stay present and enjoy every moment of the day.
Large Walnut Stove Cover Cutting Board
If you've run out of counter space, this innovative large walnut cutting board is absolutely for you. Designed to rest on top of your stove top to create extra space while meal prepping, this problem-solving board will help keep your kitchen clean and clutter-free. The board is handmade in McKinney, Texas, and it comes in two different sizes. Bonus: Its design features functional carrying handles to make it easy to transport around the kitchen.
World Map Bracelet
Calling all travelers with an insatiable sense of wanderlust! This world map bracelet is the perfect, subtle piece of jewelry for any globetrotter, and it's lightweight enough to be taken on your next trip, wherever that may be. The Earth-embellished jewelry is a daily reminder that adventure is out there.
14K Gold Freshwater Pearl Ring
Whether you're looking for the perfect gift for the loved one in your life who embodies the "coastal-grandma-chic" aesthetic, or looking to treat yourself as a reward for getting through everything 2022 had to offer, this 14-karat gold freshwater pearl ring is sure to make a splash. Dripping with natural, unique elegance, this baroque pearl ring is sure to be your new favorite statement piece.
Moon Night Mushroom Stained Glass Lamp
This pearl-coated stained glass mushroom lamp is the very definition of dreamy with a touch of charming elegance. The design features a crescent moon and twinkling stars, and it's reminiscent of early 20th-century Tiffany stained glass lampshades. Each lamp is truly unique and made to order, ensuring that no two turn out the same.
Weekly Planner Pad
This cute illustrated weekly planner notepad is the perfect desk accessory, and it includes 50 pages with a padded cardboard back. The notepad is packed in a poly bag, but the seller also offers gift-wrapping options in either holographic snowflake or sparkly bronzy paper, making it the perfect option for last-minute, yet meaningful gifting this holiday season.
Wall Magazine Rack
Available in black, gray or green metal with an oak wood rear panel, this wall-mounted magazine rack is sure to add a blend of chic, modern style and practicality to any office or home space. The hanging design helps to save space while also ensuring your magazines, newspapers and books are on full display and in easy reach.
Stay Editor Planter Bookend
For all the plant parents out there who also love staying organized and reading, this slate gray planter bookend is everything you could want and more. Not only are bookends great to keep on hand, these unique ceramic planters are sure to elevate any space, whether it's filled with literary classics or contemporary cookbooks.
Birth Flower Jewelry Travel Case
Looking for the perfect gift that's both meaningful and practical for everyday use? This compact, personalized leather jewelry box is sure to please. Use it to store rings, earrings, bracelets and necklaces in your drawer, and simply zip it up and pack it in your suitcase for your next travel adventure.
Floral Soy-Beeswax Candle 3.5 oz.
Pretty and functional, this absolutely darling soy beeswax candle has it all. Available in a wide range of classic soothing scents such as lavender and roses, as well as cozy fall and winter scents like pumpkin harvest and spiced rum, this candle will elevate any space. In addition, the gorgeous arrangement of dried flowers adds just that extra touch of floral aromas and classic elegance.
Wood Docking Station
This wooden docking station is a great gift option for holidays and any other special events. The design is unique and functional, making it a meaningful gift for even those who are the hardest to shop for. The docking station offers spots to keep your wallet, keys, watches, jewelry, pens and more all in one place. The phone can be charged when it is resting on the dock, and there's also a slot to hide your charger cable at the back of the station.
Minimal Design Pantry Labels
If organization is your game, then these minimalist pantry labels are calling your name. Everyone knows that the tidiest homes need the prettiest labels to match, and these crisp, custom, water-resistant labels are the perfect solution for elevating your home kitchen (or any space, as the seller offers multiple personalization options). As you clean and organize your space, these labels are sure to help you spark joy.
Mini Bubble Bath Bombs
With the holidays right around the corner and the year coming to a close, this is the perfect opportunity to set some time for yourself to have a full spa day filled with rest and relaxation. Of course, no spa day is ever complete without a luxurious bubble bath. Enter: these colorful mini bath bombs. Available in over a dozen scents to suit your preferred bath vibe, these fizzy bath bombs are infused with shea butter and arrowroot powder.
Looking for more great deals to wrap up your holiday shopping? Check out these 132 Black Friday sales you can still shop today, including Kate Spade, Nordstrom, Amazon and more!