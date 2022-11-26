21 Unique Etsy Finds to Celebrate Small Business Saturday

Happy Small Business Saturday!

Now that you've successfully survived the hustle and bustle of Thanksgiving and Black Friday, take it nice and slow today as you ease into the weekend and continue working on your holiday shopping. We're here to make the process as easy as possible for you, and we've rounded up a collection of the best finds from Etsy that will make perfect gifts for everyone on your nice list, from one-of-a-kind, personalized wine racks to innovative, practical stovetop cutting boards that are hard to find anywhere else.

The best part? All of our picks are from small businesses on Etsy, which means you can help support those who really need it while buying high-quality, unique goods for the loved ones in your life (including yourself)! So keep calm, scroll on and shop to your heart's content this Small Business Saturday.