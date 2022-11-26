Bachelor in Paradise Star Joe Amabile Teams up With Amazon To Support Small Business Saturday

We interviewed Joe Amabile because we think you'll like his picks. Joe is a paid spokesperson for Amazon. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, full of major deals across all product categories. Another shopping-filled day on our calendar is Small Business Saturday. Even if you don't want to leave your home, you can still support small businesses by shopping at Amazon. If you need a little guidance as you shop, Bachelor in Paradise alum Joe Amabile shared some of his favorite product picks from small businesses.
The Bachelor Nation star explained, "As an entrepreneur, I know just how important shopping small can be. Especially during the holiday shopping season, it's so important to support small brands and entrepreneurs so that they can continue to grow and innovate. Amazon offers a vast selection of small business products, which are even easier to find in the store with the new Small Business badge! The new Small Business badge makes it easier than ever for customers to discover products and deals from small businesses in Amazon's store—including Black-owned, woman-owned, and military family-owned brands, as well as independent artisans."
In addition to those product picks, Joe recommended gifts for fellow newlyweds and he even shared his favorite gift that he's received from his wife Serena Pitt.
E!: Tell us more about shopping small businesses on Amazon.
JA: When you're shopping small in Amazon's store, there are some amazing perks that shoppers can benefit from, especially during the holiday season! When you shop Amazon's Small Business Gift Guide, you're not only supporting small businesses and local communities, but you're also getting all of the benefits that Amazon customers love like convenient shipping options, a wide selection and great prices etc.
Sinclair Personalized Lazy Susan Turntable
E!: What do you think are some good holiday gifts for newlyweds?
JA: Included on the Small Business Gift Guide are products by Amazon Handmade which feature all products that are made by hand by artisans and makers. One of my favorites is the Sinclair Personalized Lazy Susan Turntable, which is great for newlyweds because you can personalize it with the couple's name and the date they got married or got engaged. It's awesome.
Sister.ly Drinkware Clear Double Wall Glass Coffee Mugs, Set of 2
"I also think these Sister.ly Drinkware Clear Double Wall Glass Coffee Mugs are such a staple and make a great gift for newlyweds. Sister.ly is a black-owned and woman-founded business and their products are truly showstoppers. Completely unique and well-made, these mugs will make an impression on the person or couple you're giving them to."
De'Longhi ECAM35075SI Dinamica with LatteCrema Fully Automatic Espresso Machine
E!: What is the best gift Serena has gotten you? Why?
JA: My DeLonghi Dinamica espresso machine. She got it for me last Christmas and I use it every day. It makes the best espresso! I don't know how I'd function without it.
Joe Amabile's Small Business Saturday Picks
BrüMate Hopsulator Slim Can Cooler Insulated for 12oz Slim Cans
"Going on an apres ski trip this winter? You need these. They're perfect for keeping your hands warm and your drink cold. All my friends will be getting one this holiday season in preparation for some fun we have planned in 2023."
Amazon has these insulated can coolers in 32 colors. They have 64,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Annovero Cereal Bowls – Set of 6 Porcelain Kitchen Dishes
"Everyone knows I love my sauce. I mean, Sundays with Joe is all about the sauce, but the best way to enjoy it is a nice bowl of fresh pasta right at home. Make your favorite pasta, toss it with some sauce, a little pasta water and parmesan cheese and serve it in one of these beautiful bowls."
Bertello Outdoor Pizza Oven Everything Bundle- Gas, Wood & Charcoal Fired; As Seen on Shark Tank
"A crispy pizza made at home? There's nothing better. And of course it's the perfect excuse to use my sauce! I love food. It brings people together and that's what the holidays are all about. This outdoor pizza oven is amazing because we can invite over our friends and family and hang out, make some pizzas and enjoy the holiday season together."
GrowlerWerks uKeg Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker, 50 oz, Black Chrome
"This is the perfect gift for the coffee lover in your life. Even in the winter, nothing hits like cold brew. This is also a great gift for someone who's just bought a new home, or recently moved. It's a fun appliance that proves useful everyday!"
FLYBYJING Sichuan Chili Crisp, Gourmet Spicy Tingly Crunchy Hot Savory All-Natural Chili Oil Sauce w/ Sichuan Pepper- Pack of 2
"This chili oil is top notch, the flavors are unmatched and I love the story behind it. Fly by JING sells products inspired by the flavors found in founder and CEO Jing Gao's hometown of Chengdu, China. The brand's name references Chengdu's famous 'fly' restaurants—soulful, hole-in-the-wall eateries."
Cocktail Mixology Shaker Set
"Everyone is thinking about the holidays but no one is thinking about New Years Eve. This cocktail shaker set is such a fun gift to bring to your New Years Eve party host— you know they'll put it to good use!"
Cleer Audio ARC Open-Ear True Wireless Headphones with Touch Controls, Long-Lasting Battery Life
"These over the ear headphones are amazing for travel. We travel all the time and these are great for a long flight, where you want to just shut out the noise of the plane and get some shut eye. They were created by a former Marine, Paul Miller, who initially designed them so he could fall asleep while listening to entrepreneurial podcasts. Paul and I are on the same page about that— I love a good podcast."
These also come in blue.
Romer Skincare Cleanse Nourishing Gel-Oil Cleanser- Gentle Aloe-based Face Wash, Hydrating, Makeup Removing
"Skincare is essential for everyone. And this nourishing gel-oil cleanser is great for every day. This woman-owned skincare line is amazing and it's the perfect stocking stuffer for the person in your life who knows the importance of self care."
