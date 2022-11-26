Bachelor in Paradise Star Joe Amabile Teams up With Amazon To Support Small Business Saturday

We interviewed Joe Amabile because we think you'll like his picks. Joe is a paid spokesperson for Amazon. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, full of major deals across all product categories. Another shopping-filled day on our calendar is Small Business Saturday. Even if you don't want to leave your home, you can still support small businesses by shopping at Amazon. If you need a little guidance as you shop, Bachelor in Paradise alum Joe Amabile shared some of his favorite product picks from small businesses.

The Bachelor Nation star explained, "As an entrepreneur, I know just how important shopping small can be. Especially during the holiday shopping season, it's so important to support small brands and entrepreneurs so that they can continue to grow and innovate. Amazon offers a vast selection of small business products, which are even easier to find in the store with the new Small Business badge! The new Small Business badge makes it easier than ever for customers to discover products and deals from small businesses in Amazon's store—including Black-owned, woman-owned, and military family-owned brands, as well as independent artisans."

In addition to those product picks, Joe recommended gifts for fellow newlyweds and he even shared his favorite gift that he's received from his wife Serena Pitt.