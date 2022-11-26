Update!

132 Black Friday Sales You Can Still Shop Today: Kate Spade, Nordstrom, Dyson, Amazon, SKIMS, and More

Get your Christmas and Hanukkah shopping done early with these Black Friday 2022 deals from your favorite stores, including Coach, Good American, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Ulta, and Sephora.

By Marenah Dobin Nov 26, 2022 12:00 PMTags
FashionBeautyChristmasHomeHolidaysShoppingHanukkahShop BeautyBlack Friday / Cyber MondayE! Insider ShopWellnessShop Affordable FindsShop SalesShop FashionShop WellnessShop HomeE! InsiderLikes
E-Comm: Black Friday Sales You Can Still Shop

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The bad news is that Black Friday is over. The good news is that the deals are still going for anyone who's in the mood to shop. If you missed out on Friday or if you just want to keep on shopping, there are so many unbelievable sales to shop this weekend. Get ahead on your gift shopping for Christmas and Hanukkah, we rounded up the best deals on beauty, fashion, home, and wellness products.

Make sure to bookmark this page. Here's your ultimate guide to the best Black Friday Weekend shopping from Lululemon, Kate Spade, Nordstrom Rack, Casper, SKIMS, Good American, Lounge Underwear, Alo Yoga, Athleta, Anthropologie, Ulta, Wayfair, and more of our favorite stores.

read
Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Goes on Sale Twice a Year: Don't Miss These Black Friday Deals

Black Friday Weekend Deals

Abercrombie

Save 30% on select styles from Abercrombie.

Shop
Now

Aerie

Save 40% on leggings and sweatshirts. Save 30% on tops, bottoms, bras/bralettes, and undies.

Shop
Now

Adidas

Don't miss these 70% off deals from adidas.

Shop
Now

Alo Yoga

Don't miss these 70% off deals on 700+ styles from Alo Yoga.

Shop
Now

Amazon

Amazon has Black Friday deals across all categories. You can save 85% on electronics, clothes, beauty products, home essentials, kids toys, and more. 

Shop
Now

Anthropologie

Save 30% on full-price items and get an EXTRA 40% off sale styles.

Shop
Now

ASOS

Save 80% on ASOS top-sellers.

Shop
Now

Athleta

Don't miss these 60% off deals on Athleta and Athleta Girl styles.

Shop
Now

Away

Save $50 when you buy two Away suitcases. Save $100 when you buy three Away suitcases.

Shop
Now

Bala

Save 15% when you spend $75-99, 20% when you spend $100-$149, and 25% off when you spend $150+.

Shop
Now

Ban.do

Use the promo code TAKE35 to save 35% on everything.

Shop
Now

Banana Republic

Save 40% on full-priced styles from Banana Republic.

Shop
Now

Bare Necessities

Save 30% on bras, underwear, loungewear, lingerie, and swim from Bare Necessities

Shop
Now

BaubleBar

Use the promo code BB30 to save 30% sitewide at BaubleBar.

Shop
Now

Beachwaver

Shop Black Friday deals on hair accessories, hair tools, and styling products starting at just $2.

Shop
Now

Bed Bath & Beyond

Shop buy online, pick up in store deals for as low as $1. Save 60% on bedding, 60% on bath, 50% off kitchen, 50% off home decor, 40% off vacuums, and 60% off dining.

Shop
Now

Casper

Save 30% sitewide and take $800 off Casper mattresses.

Shop
Now

Coach

Use the promo code UNLOCK25 to save 25% on your Coach purchase.

Shop
Now

Coach Outlet

Save 70% on Coach bags, shoes, accessories, clothes, jewelry and more. Take an extra 25% off your purchase.

Shop
Now

Color Wow

Save 20% on Color Wow hair kits.

Shop
Now

Cocoon by Sealy

Save 35% on chill mattresses and get free pillows and sheets from Cocoon by Sealy.

Shop
Now

Colorescience

Save 30% sitewide on Colorescience products.

Shop
Now

Commando

Save 50% on bodysuits, leggings, and more from Commando.

Shop
Now

Cupshe

Save 85% on dresses, swimwear, sweaters, and more from Cupshe

Shop
Now

Draper James

Shop 70% off markdowns from Reese Witherspoon's fashion brand Draper James starting at just $9.

Shop
Now

DSW

Get gifts under $25 and shop dressed up boots, casual boots, clogs, and loafers under $75.

Shop
Now

Dynamite Clothing

Buy one, get one for 50% off at Dynamite.

Shop
Now

Dyson

Save $150 on select Dyson products: vacuums, air purifiers, hair tools, and more.

Shop
Now

Edikted

Save 50% sitewide and shop clearance styles that are 60-80% off at Edikted. 

Shop
Now

Elemis

Save 30% sitewide and get a free 7-piece set when you spend $150.

Shop
Now

Express

Insiders save 50% on everything and non-members save 30% sitewide.

Shop
Now

Fanatics

Use the code WRAP24 to save 65% on your favorite team apparel, accessories, and home items from Fanatics.

Shop
Now

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Shop Fenty Beauty deals starting at just $7.

Shop
Now

Frasier Sterling

Save 50% sitewide on jewelry and accessories from Frasier Sterling

Shop
Now

Gap

Save 40% on your purchase, discount applied at checkout.

Shop
Now

Glamorise

Same 35% on bras, bralettes, lingerie, and more from the Glamorise Black Friday Sale.

Shop
Now

Good American

Use the promo code BF30 to save 30% sitewide on Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede's brand Good American.

Shop
Now

Gymshark

You can save 60% on every single Gymshark style for the first time ever. 

Shop
Now

Halara

Don't miss these 80% discounts from Halara's Black Friday Sale.

Shop
Now

Herbivore Botanicals

Use the code CYBER to save 25% on Herbivore Botanicals products.

Shop
Now

HSN

Don't miss out on HSN's major Black Friday discounts across all product categories. 

Shop
Now

IT Cosmetics

Don't miss these 50% discounts on top-sellers from IT Cosmetics.

Shop
Now

J.Crew

Use the code SHOPEARLY to save 50% at J.Crew.

Shop
Now

JBL

Save 70% on JBL devices, no promo code needed.

Shop
Now

Jessica Simpson

Save 40% sitewide on Jessica Simpson products.

Shop
Now

JW PEI

Save up to 50% on top-selling bags and accessories from JW PEI

Shop
Now

Kate Spade

Save 50% on top-selling Kate Spade bags, accessories, shoes, jewelry and more.

Shop
Now

Kate Spade Surprise

Save up to 75% on Kate Spade styles.

Shop
Now

Kiehl's

Save 50% on Kiehl's top-selling skincare products.

Shop
Now

Kohl's

Don't miss these deals, up to 70% off.

Shop
Now

Kosas

Save 25% sitewide at Kosas.

Shop
Now

Kylie Cosmetics

Save 40% on products from Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics.

Shop
Now

Lancome

Save 30% on all Lancome skincare, makeup, and fragrances— no promo code needed.

Shop
Now

Lounge Underwear

Get 70% discounts on panties, bras, matching sets, lingerie, pajamas, and athleisure from Lounge Underwear.

Shop
Now

Lululemon

Shop these Lululemon Black Friday specials before they sell out.

Shop
Now

Lulus

Use the code BF50 to save an extra 50% on sale styles from Lulus.

Shop
Now

Madewell

Use the promo code OHJOY to save 40% on your Madewell purchase.

Shop
Now

Mario Badescu

Use the promo code THX30 to save 30% on Mario Badescu products.

Shop
Now

Nordstrom

Save 60% on Nordstrom fall essentials for the whole family including finds from Nike, Free People, and Steve Madden.

Shop
Now

Nordstrom Rack

Save 70% on holiday party looks, and outerwear. Get holiday gift sets for $30 and gifts under $25.

Shop
Now

Olaplex

Buy two full-size Olaplex products, get one free. Get a free bag when you spend $120.

Shop
Now

Old Navy

Get Black Friday deals for $20 and under.

Shop
Now

Open Spaces

Save 30% on storage essentials and home decor from Open Spaces.

Shop
Now

Ouai

Save 20% sitewide on Ouai products, no promo code needed.

Shop
Now

Outdoor Voices

Shop 70% off deals on top-selling styles from Outdoor Voices.

Shop
Now

Peace Out

Save 30% sitewide on Peace Out Skincare products. Check out the retinol under eye stick and the pimple patches.

Shop
Now

PINK

Shop Black Friday deals for $20. 

Shop
Now

Popflex

Save 60% on leggings, athleisure, yoga mats, and more from Popflex.

Shop
Now

Revolve

Save 70% on styles from your favorite Revolve brands, including Free People, Lovers and Friends, NBD, and Nike.

Shop
Now

Quince

Don't miss these 50% discounts on premium Quince bedding, cashmere sweaters, accessories, and more.

Shop
Now

QVC

Get major discounts on thousands of items from QVC.

Shop
Now

Reebok

Save 50% on select Reebok styles.

Shop
Now

Riley Home

Use the promo code HOLIDAYS to get a 20% discount at Riley Home. There are a lot of great products to choose from, but they have the softest towels, in my opinion.

Shop
Now

Rose Box NYC

Save 30% sitewide on flower arrangements from Rose Box NYC.

Shop
Now

Sam Edelman

Save 70% on top-selling Sam Edelman styles.

Shop
Now

Sealy

Save $200 on Sealy mattresses and 20% on your purchase. 

Shop
Now

Sephora

Get major discounts on Fenty Beauty, KVD Beauty, Urban Decay, and more top brands at Sephora.

Shop
Now

SKIMS

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS only goes on sale twice a year. Shop these discounts before they sell out.

Shop
Now

Smashbox

Save 30% sitewide at Smashbox.

Shop
Now

Soko Glam

Save 35% sitewide at Soko Glam.

Shop
Now

Target

Shop early and save up to 50% at Target, with major deals on home essentials, fashion, beauty, kitchen gadgets, and more.

Shop
Now

Tarte Cosmetics

Use the promo code CYBERZN to save 30% on Tarte Cosmetics products.

Shop
Now

Ulta

Don't miss these 50% off deals at Ulta

Shop
Now

Vera Bradley

Save 30% on full-priced Vera Bradley styles and get more 50% off deals.

Shop
Now

Vitruvi

Save 40% sitewide on diffusers and essential oils from Vitruvi.

Shop
Now

Wayfair

Save 80% during Wayfair's Black Friday blowout sale. Shop kitchen and dining furniture for $80. Get living room seating for 65% off. Take $400 off Sealy mattresses. Take 40% off bedroom furniture, 60% off entryway furniture, 60% off nursery furniture, 60% off kids bedroom furniture, and 70% off bedding. Get home office furniture for $75.

Shop
Now

While you're holiday shopping, check out these 31 under $50 picks from Oprah's Favorite Things list.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!