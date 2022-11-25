Hilaria Baldwin Shares "Epic Fail" Thanksgiving Photo With Her 7 Kids

There's never a dull day in Hilaria Baldwin's life as a mom of seven.
In fact, the Witches Anonymous podcast host—who shares Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Maria, 21 months, and Ilaria, 2 months, with husband Alec Baldwin—gave fans a candid look at how her large family functions on Thanksgiving. On Nov. 24, Hilaria posted what she called an "epic fail family photo" on Instagram in celebration of the holiday.
The snapshot shows Hilaria, 38, comforting a crying kid as Alec, 64, looks away at something out of frame. One of their boys snacks on a piece of bread while three of his siblings appear to be distracted by other things in sight. The only person who seems to be focused on the camera is Carmen, who smiles into the lens as she holds her newborn sister in her arms.
"Happy gratitude day from our epic fail family photo to what is probably yours," Hilaria captioned the image. "Our love and gratitude to all of you for being wonderful forces of light in our lives."
The post comes just two months after Hilaria welcomed her youngest child with Alec. (The 30 Rock actor is also dad to Ireland Baldwin, 27, who he shares with ex Kim Basinger.)
Recently, Hilaria shared that she's "embraced the chaos" of her brood of young children. "We have a wild and super fun house," she told Us Weekly in October. "Always something going on."
So, does this mean she's looking to have another baby? "I would have said before, definitely done," she said. "Seven kids in, I feel like I am, but it's Alec and me—so, time will tell."
