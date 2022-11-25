Hilaria Baldwin Shares "Epic Fail" Thanksgiving Photo With Her 7 Kids

Hilaria Baldwin, who shares seven children with husband Alec Baldwin, celebrated Thanksgiving by taking an "epic fail family photo" with their little ones. Check out the candid snapshot.

There's never a dull day in Hilaria Baldwin's life as a mom of seven.

In fact, the Witches Anonymous podcast host—who shares Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Maria, 21 months, and Ilaria, 2 months, with husband Alec Baldwin—gave fans a candid look at how her large family functions on Thanksgiving. On Nov. 24, Hilaria posted what she called an "epic fail family photo" on Instagram in celebration of the holiday.

The snapshot shows Hilaria, 38, comforting a crying kid as Alec, 64, looks away at something out of frame. One of their boys snacks on a piece of bread while three of his siblings appear to be distracted by other things in sight. The only person who seems to be focused on the camera is Carmen, who smiles into the lens as she holds her newborn sister in her arms. 

"Happy gratitude day from our epic fail family photo to what is probably yours," Hilaria captioned the image. "Our love and gratitude to all of you for being wonderful forces of light in our lives."

The post comes just two months after Hilaria welcomed her youngest child with Alec. (The 30 Rock actor is also dad to Ireland Baldwin, 27, who he shares with ex Kim Basinger.) 

Recently, Hilaria shared that she's "embraced the chaos" of her brood of young children. "We have a wild and super fun house," she told Us Weekly in October. "Always something going on."

So, does this mean she's looking to have another baby? "I would have said before, definitely done," she said. "Seven kids in, I feel like I am, but it's Alec and me—so, time will tell."

For now, scroll on to check out how the Baldwins—and other celeb families—are celebrating Thanksgiving this year.

Instagram
Hilaria & Alec Baldwin

"Happy gratitude day from our epic fail family photo to what is probably yours," the Living Clearly Method author captioned this image, which also featured her husband and their seven kids. "Our love and gratitude to all of you for being wonderful forces of light in our lives."

Instagram / Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson

The actress appears with daughter Rani Rose in a photo shared as part of a Thanksgiving Instagram tribute to her family.

Instagram / Tia Mowry
Tia Mowry

"I'm thankful for God. I'm thankful for my friends and family who lift me up and for my community and all the strong women who are growing and evolving with me," the Sister, Sister alum wrote on Instagram on Nov. 24, more than a month after she announced she and husband Cory Hardrict were divorcing. "Go get yourself some flowers! You deserve it. Happy Thanksgiving!"

Instagram / Ashley Tisdale
Ashley Tisdale

"Happy Thanksgiving," the High School Musical alum star wrote on Instagram, alongside a carousel of photos showing herself with her husband Christopher French, their daughter Jupiter and her friends, including Hilary Duff. "Practicing an extra amount of gratitude today for these people and moments in my life this past year."

Instagram / Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth & Justin Long

"HAPPY THANKSGIVING," the actress wrote on Instagram on the holiday, their first Thanksgiving together since going public with their romance in May. "So grateful for your warmth and safety and that bright beautiful ever glow @justinlong ... you make life so much fun. xx"

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi

The Stranger Things star and her boyfriend, son of Jon Bon Jovi, strutted their stuff together on Thanksgiving Day.

Cara Howe/NBC
Mariah Carey, Moroccan & Monroe

The singer performs her hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" as her and ex Nick Cannon's twins make adorable cameos as backup dancers.

Instagram
Kim Kardashian

Just before Thanksgiving, the SKIMS founder shared photos from a "Friendsgiving" dinner and and Tristan Thompson shared with inmates from the Camp Kilpatrick juvenile detention center in Malibu, Calif.

