Hilaria Baldwin Shares "Epic Fail" Thanksgiving Photo With Her 7 Kids

Watch : Hilaria Baldwin's Reaction to Amy Schumer's Holiday Joke

There's never a dull day in Hilaria Baldwin's life as a mom of seven.

In fact, the Witches Anonymous podcast host—who shares Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Maria, 21 months, and Ilaria, 2 months, with husband Alec Baldwin—gave fans a candid look at how her large family functions on Thanksgiving. On Nov. 24, Hilaria posted what she called an "epic fail family photo" on Instagram in celebration of the holiday.

The snapshot shows Hilaria, 38, comforting a crying kid as Alec, 64, looks away at something out of frame. One of their boys snacks on a piece of bread while three of his siblings appear to be distracted by other things in sight. The only person who seems to be focused on the camera is Carmen, who smiles into the lens as she holds her newborn sister in her arms.

"Happy gratitude day from our epic fail family photo to what is probably yours," Hilaria captioned the image. "Our love and gratitude to all of you for being wonderful forces of light in our lives."