You'll Have a Blue Crush Over Kate Bosworth's Thanksgiving Tribute to Justin Long

Kate Bosworth showed some love to boyfriend Justin Long in a sweet Thanksgiving tribute, writing that she's "so grateful" for the actor. Take a look.

Kate Bosworth is that into Justin Long.

Case in point: Her Thanksgiving tribute to the He's Just Not That In You actor. On Nov. 24, the Blue Crush alum posted several photos of their autumnal adventures, writing in a message to Justin, "So grateful for your warmth and safety and that bright beautiful ever glow."

"HAPPY THANKSGIVING," she penned. "you make life so much fun."

In one shot, the couple smile as they go hiking in a forest together. Another image shows Kate and Justin sitting under an apple tree at an orchard.

As part of her post, the 39-year-old also shared snaps of trees with their fall foliage, a jar of "Thanksgiving Apple Butter," and Justin, 44, happily paddling a canoe.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in May 2021, when Kate gave a sweet social media shoutout to Justin after they had finished filming a movie together in Fayetteville, Ark. Sharing photos from their time in town, including a snap of Justin holding Kate in his arms, the actress wrote on Instagram at the time, "There are some movie experiences when you learn a lotttttt about another person."

She added, "Holy moly @justinlong you are a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. fckn. rad human being."

Instagram

It wasn't until a year later that the pair went public with their romance, with Justin sharing photos of himself drinking out of the same pint of Guinness with Kate during a romantic trip to Ireland. In June, Kate rang in the Barbarian star's birthday with a selfie of their passionate kiss.

"You were born today and the world lit up brighter than it had known," she wrote on June 2, "and years later you met a girl who's life was disassembled / rearranged but you were patient and with time she fell in love now she has a glow (one that was forgotten long ago)."

Kate continued, "She is so grateful *more than you'll ever know. Happy Birthday @justinlong you make me smile so big my face hurts xx Thank you for creating peace in my heart since the day we met."

Scroll on to see more grateful celebs who are celebrating Thanksgiving with their loved ones.

Instagram / Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson

The actress appears with daughter Rani Rose in a photo shared as part of a Thanksgiving Instagram tribute to her family.

Instagram / Tia Mowry
Tia Mowry

"I'm thankful for God. I'm thankful for my friends and family who lift me up and for my community and all the strong women who are growing and evolving with me," the Sister, Sister alum wrote on Instagram on Nov. 24, more than a month after she announced she and husband Cory Hardrict were divorcing. "Go get yourself some flowers! You deserve it. Happy Thanksgiving!"

Instagram / Ashley Tisdale
Ashley Tisdale

"Happy Thanksgiving," the High School Musical alum star wrote on Instagram, alongside a carousel of photos showing herself with her husband Christopher French, their daughter Jupiter and her friends, including Hilary Duff. "Practicing an extra amount of gratitude today for these people and moments in my life this past year."

Instagram / Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth & Justin Long

"HAPPY THANKSGIVING," the actress wrote on Instagram on the holiday, their first Thanksgiving together since going public with their romance in May. "So grateful for your warmth and safety and that bright beautiful ever glow @justinlong ... you make life so much fun. xx"

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi

The Stranger Things star and her boyfriend, son of Jon Bon Jovi, strutted their stuff together on Thanksgiving Day.

Cara Howe/NBC
Mariah Carey, Moroccan & Monroe

The singer performs her hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" as her and ex Nick Cannon's twins make adorable cameos as backup dancers.

Instagram
Kim Kardashian

Just before Thanksgiving, the SKIMS founder shared photos from a "Friendsgiving" dinner and and Tristan Thompson shared with inmates from the Camp Kilpatrick juvenile detention center in Malibu, Calif.

