You'll Have a Blue Crush Over Kate Bosworth's Thanksgiving Tribute to Justin Long

Kate Bosworth is that into Justin Long.
Case in point: Her Thanksgiving tribute to the He's Just Not That In You actor. On Nov. 24, the Blue Crush alum posted several photos of their autumnal adventures, writing in a message to Justin, "So grateful for your warmth and safety and that bright beautiful ever glow."
"HAPPY THANKSGIVING," she penned. "you make life so much fun."
In one shot, the couple smile as they go hiking in a forest together. Another image shows Kate and Justin sitting under an apple tree at an orchard.
As part of her post, the 39-year-old also shared snaps of trees with their fall foliage, a jar of "Thanksgiving Apple Butter," and Justin, 44, happily paddling a canoe.
The couple first sparked romance rumors in May 2021, when Kate gave a sweet social media shoutout to Justin after they had finished filming a movie together in Fayetteville, Ark. Sharing photos from their time in town, including a snap of Justin holding Kate in his arms, the actress wrote on Instagram at the time, "There are some movie experiences when you learn a lotttttt about another person."
She added, "Holy moly @justinlong you are a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. fckn. rad human being."
It wasn't until a year later that the pair went public with their romance, with Justin sharing photos of himself drinking out of the same pint of Guinness with Kate during a romantic trip to Ireland. In June, Kate rang in the Barbarian star's birthday with a selfie of their passionate kiss.
"You were born today and the world lit up brighter than it had known," she wrote on June 2, "and years later you met a girl who's life was disassembled / rearranged but you were patient and with time she fell in love now she has a glow (one that was forgotten long ago)."
Kate continued, "She is so grateful *more than you'll ever know. Happy Birthday @justinlong you make me smile so big my face hurts xx Thank you for creating peace in my heart since the day we met."
