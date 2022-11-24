NeNe Leakes' Son Brentt Leaves Hospital After Suffering Stroke Just in Time for Thanksgiving

NeNe Leakes is thankful to have her family under one roof again.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared that her 23-year-old son, Brentt Leakes, has been released from the hospital two months after suffering a stroke. On Nov. 23, a day before Thanksgiving, NeNe posted a video of Brentt, clad in a pink hoodie and matching sweatpants, saying goodbye to his nurses as he walked out of the building.
"My son['s] life changed Sept 26," she wrote on Instagram Stories, adding in separate posts, "To God be the Glory...HE's Walking and Talking."
Alongside the health update, NeNe also gave her followers a glimpse of Brentt's recovery process. Showing how far her son has come since his stroke, she posted a photo of herself by Brentt's hospital bed and videos of him learning how to walk again through physiotherapy treatments. In one clip, Brentt is seen strapped to a harness as he takes slow steps on a treadmill. Another video shows him walking backwards while tossing a ball to a nurse.
"Nothing but God," NeNe captioned her post. "Home just in time for The Holidays."
NeNe, who is also mom to 32-year-old son Bryson, first shared news of Brentt's stroke in October. "Two weeks ago today, Brentt had congestive heart failure and a stroke," she wrote in an Oct. 10 Instagram Stories post. "He's only 23, so he's really young for something like that to happen to him."
At the time, the reality star said that it was "very scary" to see her son in such a condition, explaining how doctors were unclear on what led to the stroke. "Brentt doesn't drink or do drugs. And obviously they've tested him for all of those things," she continued. "They also tested him for HIV. They were thinking that maybe he had caught COVID and he didn't know that he had COVID."
While she refused to go into details about the day Brentt was hospitalized, NeNe noted that " a stroke is a very serious thing" and that her son was "struggling" with his speech.
She added in a message to fans, "Keep bringing your prayers."
Brentt's hospitalization came one year after his dad, Gregg Leakes, died at the age of 66 following a battle with colon cancer.
As NeNe noted in her October health update, Brentt had been "very stressed out" prior to his stroke as it was the first anniversary of Gregg's passing. "And I don't even know if that has anything to do with it at all," she said. "I mean, I really asked the doctors really questions like that. And they seem to think that that is not the case with Brentt."