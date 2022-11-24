NeNe Leakes' Son Brentt Leaves Hospital After Suffering Stroke Just in Time for Thanksgiving

Watch : NeNe Leakes Speaks Out After 23-Year-Old Son Suffers Stroke

NeNe Leakes is thankful to have her family under one roof again.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared that her 23-year-old son, Brentt Leakes, has been released from the hospital two months after suffering a stroke. On Nov. 23, a day before Thanksgiving, NeNe posted a video of Brentt, clad in a pink hoodie and matching sweatpants, saying goodbye to his nurses as he walked out of the building.

"My son['s] life changed Sept 26," she wrote on Instagram Stories, adding in separate posts, "To God be the Glory...HE's Walking and Talking."

Alongside the health update, NeNe also gave her followers a glimpse of Brentt's recovery process. Showing how far her son has come since his stroke, she posted a photo of herself by Brentt's hospital bed and videos of him learning how to walk again through physiotherapy treatments. In one clip, Brentt is seen strapped to a harness as he takes slow steps on a treadmill. Another video shows him walking backwards while tossing a ball to a nurse.