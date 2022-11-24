Mariah Carey's Twins Moroccan and Monroe Steal the Show at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Mariah Carey and ex Nick Cannon's twin son and daughter, Moroccan and Monroe, made surprise cameos alongside their mother as she performed at the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Surprise!

As Mariah Carey performed her hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" at the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City Nov. 24, her and ex-husband Nick Cannon's twins, Moroccan and Monroe, stole the show with adorable onstage cameos.

Appearing on either side of their mother, the siblings, 11, danced inside large opened green presents before stepping out to help close out the number, after which a Santa performer was brought out on a float down 34th Street for the grand finale.

Moroccan wore a red sweatshirt, black pants and a gold chain, while Monroe was dressed up as a fairy in a white tutu, tiara and wings. The twins' outfits corresponded with those worn by adult members of the backup dance ensemble.

"Happy Thanksgiving!!!" Mariah, who was clad in a red mermaid gown and tiara for the performance, wrote on Instagram. "Grateful and so proud of my beautiful kids Roc and Roe, grateful for the lambily and for the precious moments in life."

The pop star, often dubbed the "Queen of Christmas," added, "Now it's reaaaallly time!!!"

See photos of Mariah, Moroccan, Monroe and others at the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade below:

Cara Howe/NBC
Mariah Carey, Moroccan & Monroe

Surprise! The singer performs "All I Want for Christmas Is You" while her and ex Nick Cannon's twins made adorable cameos onstage.

NBC
Moroccan Cannon

Mariah Carey and ex-husband Nick Cannon's son performs with his mom.

NBC
Monroe Cannon

Mariah Carey and ex-husband Nick Cannon's daughter performs with her mom.

Gotham/GC Images
Mario Lopez & Gia Lopez
NBC;Youtube
Mariah Carey
Noam Galai/Getty Images
Sarah Hyland, Adam Devine & Flula Borg

The cast of Peacock's Perfect: Bumper in Berlin appears together.

Noam Galai/Getty Images
Jimmy Fallon
Noam Galai/Getty Images
Jordin Sparks
Noam Galai/Getty Images
Mariah Carey

One of the OG Queens of Christmas prepares for her performance.

Noam Galai/Getty Images
Santa
YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images
Gobble Gobble
Noam Galai/Getty Images
Marchers March
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
SpongeBob SquarePants
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Papa Smurf
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Baby Shark
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Grogu
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Bluey

Do-do-do-do-do...

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Snoopy
YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images
Christmas Carolers
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Minion
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Pikachu
Taylor Hill/WireImage
Lea Michele

The actress rehearses with the rest of the cast of Broadway's Funny Girl days before the parade.

Trending Stories

1

Blair Underwood Is Engaged to His Friend of 41 Years

2

Priyanka Chopra Reveals the Cutest Pic of Baby Malti Yet

3

Kate Middleton Is a Vision in Royal Purple Ahead of Glamorous Banquet

