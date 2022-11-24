Al Roker Returns Home From Hospital as He Misses First Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 27 Years

For the first time in 27 years, NBC's annual broadcast of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade did not feature a beloved familiar face: Al Roker.
The fan-favorite Today show weather anchor did not join his co-hosts at the Nov. 24 event because he is recovering after being treated in the hospital for blood clots. Fortunately, he is on the road to recovery and has returned home, where he cheered on his colleagues from afar.
"Back home in time to catch a little bit of the #macysthanksgivingdayparade," Roker wrote on Instagram. "Missing being next to @savannahguthrie and @hodakotb."
The famed presenter also shared a selfie showing himself smiling and giving a thumbs up while sitting in front of a small flat screen resting on a counter, showing his Today co-stars Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb co-hosting the broadcast of the parade, now in its 96th year.
Kotb commented, "We miss you so much!!!!"
Guthrie wrote, "Not the same without our AL!!!!"
On Nov. 18, Roker wrote on Instagram, "Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs. After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone."
An hour before Roker shared his post about watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade from home, he posted a video of himself walking down a hospital hallway while wearing a face mask, a polo shirt of his alma mater State University of New York at Oswego, navy pants and matching sneakers.
"Alright, this is my version of the Thanksgiving Day Parade," he says in the clip. "Getting ready to leave the hospital. Time to blow this taco stand. Woohoo!"
Many of his colleagues, past and present, expressed their well-wishes, with Kotb commenting, "Yay Al!!!! Love love this video!!! Parade was not the same without YOU!!!"
Fellow Today co-host Jenna Bush Hager wrote, "Yasss!! Now we are especially thankful for you too!!! And all those doctors and nurses who took care of our dear one!"
Former Today show star Katie Couric commented, "Yay Al! Happy Thanksgiving! "
Added Today meteorologist Dylan Dreyer, who filled in for Roker on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade broadcast, "Whiohooo!!!!!"
