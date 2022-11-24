Al Roker Returns Home From Hospital as He Misses First Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 27 Years

Watch : Al Roker Gives Update After Being Hospitalized for Blood Clots

For the first time in 27 years, NBC's annual broadcast of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade did not feature a beloved familiar face: Al Roker.

The fan-favorite Today show weather anchor did not join his co-hosts at the Nov. 24 event because he is recovering after being treated in the hospital for blood clots. Fortunately, he is on the road to recovery and has returned home, where he cheered on his colleagues from afar.

"Back home in time to catch a little bit of the #macysthanksgivingdayparade," Roker wrote on Instagram. "Missing being next to @savannahguthrie and @hodakotb."

The famed presenter also shared a selfie showing himself smiling and giving a thumbs up while sitting in front of a small flat screen resting on a counter, showing his Today co-stars Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb co-hosting the broadcast of the parade, now in its 96th year.

Kotb commented, "We miss you so much!!!!"

Guthrie wrote, "Not the same without our AL!!!!"