Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Unite for Pre-Thanksgiving Dinner at Juvenile Detention Center

Watch : Kris Jenner SHADES Tristan Thompson While Discussing Baby Names

Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are teaming up to give back in the spirit of Thanksgiving.

Ahead of the holiday, the Kardashians star and the Chicago Bulls player—who shares two children with ex Khloe Kardashian—attended a dinner for detainees at Camp Kilpatrick, the California juvenile detention center that inspired the 2006 film Gridiron Gang. As seen in Instagram photos shared by Kim on Nov. 24, the two chatted with a group of teens, whose faces were blurred by the reality star, before sitting down for a meal with the group.

"This year I'm really thankful for the people I have met in all of the prisons around the country," the SKIMS mogul wrote in the caption. "This week @realtristan13 and I had an inspiring Friendsgiving dinner with the young men incarcerated at Camp Kilpatrick. These young men have earned their way to this model camp in Malibu for great behavior."

Praising her dinner companions for making "huge changes in their life," Kim continued, "My favorite part at our dinner was going around the table and hearing what their dreams and aspirations are. I can't wait to see them all come true."