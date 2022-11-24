Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Unite for Pre-Thanksgiving Dinner at Juvenile Detention Center

Ahead of Thanksgiving, Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson attended an "inspiring Friendsgiving dinner" for detainees at Camp Kilpatrick, a juvenile detention center in California.

By Gabrielle Chung Nov 24, 2022 7:42 PMTags
Kim KardashianKardashiansThanksgivingCelebritiesTristan Thompson
Watch: Kris Jenner SHADES Tristan Thompson While Discussing Baby Names

Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are teaming up to give back in the spirit of Thanksgiving

Ahead of the holiday, the Kardashians star and the Chicago Bulls player—who shares two children with ex Khloe Kardashian—attended a dinner for detainees at Camp Kilpatrick, the California juvenile detention center that inspired the 2006 film Gridiron Gang. As seen in Instagram photos shared by Kim on Nov. 24, the two chatted with a group of teens, whose faces were blurred by the reality star, before sitting down for a meal with the group.

"This year I'm really thankful for the people I have met in all of the prisons around the country," the SKIMS mogul wrote in the caption. "This week @realtristan13 and I had an inspiring Friendsgiving dinner with the young men incarcerated at Camp Kilpatrick. These young men have earned their way to this model camp in Malibu for great behavior."

Praising her dinner companions for making "huge changes in their life," Kim continued, "My favorite part at our dinner was going around the table and hearing what their dreams and aspirations are. I can't wait to see them all come true."

photos
Relive These Delicious TV Thanksgiving Dinners

She added, "Happy Thanksgiving to all of the men and women that are away from their families this year."

Kim is a vocal supporter for criminal justice reform in the past. During a 2020 panel discussion for her documentary special Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, the 42-year-old that she's found her calling through advocacy work, explaining, "I don't see how I could just say no to someone that really needs help if I know that I can help them."

In March, she joined members from The Anti-Recidivism Coalition, an organization working to end mass incarceration in California, for a daytime hike that ended with snacks and hot chocolate provided by her four childrenNorth, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

"6AM hike with formerly incarcerated members and staff of @antirecidivismcoalition," she wrote on Instagram Story at the time. "They are now university students, film students, firefighters, artists, now giving back to their community."

Kim continued, "I love hearing their stories- from life sentences to what life is like now. I'm so proud of them and can't wait to hike more!" 

Keep reading to see how Kim gave back this Thanksgiving season.

Trending Stories

1

Blair Underwood Is Engaged to His Friend of 41 Years

2

Kate Middleton Is a Vision in Royal Purple Ahead of Glamorous Banquet

3

Kris Jenner Shades Tristan Thompson While Discussing Baby Names

Instagram
New Friends

Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson hosted a Friendsgiving dinner for detainees at Camp Kilpatrick in California. 

Instagram
Setting the Table

The reality star, who's an advocate for criminal justice reform, wrote on Instagram on Thanksgiving, "I'm thankful for the people I have met in all of the prisons around the country."

Instagram
Breaking Bread

Kim and Tristan sat down with young men at the detention center for a group dinner.

 

Instagram
Giving Back

The SKIMS mogul shared that her favorite part of the dinner was "going around the table and hearing what their dreams and aspirations are."

Instagram
Memorable Night

"A special shout out to Darius, William, Matthew, Tony, Carlos, Daniel, Monte, Matthew, Alan, Kevin, Carlos down at Camp Kilpatrick," she wrote. "I love you guys!"

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Blair Underwood Is Engaged to His Friend of 41 Years

2

Kate Middleton Is a Vision in Royal Purple Ahead of Glamorous Banquet

3

Kris Jenner Shades Tristan Thompson While Discussing Baby Names

4

Priyanka Chopra Reveals the Cutest Pic of Baby Malti Yet

5
Exclusive

Where Mandy Moore & Shane West Stand After A Walk to Remember