See Nick Cannon's Baby Girl Onyx Make "Boss Moves" During Father-Daughter Zoom Chat

Watch : Chili's Restaurant TROLLS Nick Cannon About Baby No. 12

Nick Cannon has a boss baby on his hands.

On Nov. 23, a day before Thanksgiving, the comedian shared a sweet photo of himself cuddling with his newborn daughter Onyx Ice—who he shares with model LaNisha Cole—as the two hopped on a Zoom video chat. The image, shared on Instagram, showed Nick's baby girl sitting on his lap as he held a phone up to her face.

"Onyx Ice already on the Zooms making Boss moves!" the 42-year-old captioned, before adding what he thought Onyx would say during the business call. "'Naw Daddy, tell them we need a bigger bag!!'"

Nick also included the hashtags "#CannonGang" and "HappyThanksGiving" in his post.

Indeed, the Wild 'N Out star has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving—having added four children into his ever-growing brood in the past few months. Aside from Onyx, Nick welcomed son Legendary Love, 4 months, with Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi, son Rise Messiah, 2 months, with model Brittany Bell and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa just two weeks ago.