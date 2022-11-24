Joe Jonas Recalls Auditioning for Spider-Man Role

From "Lovebug" to Spider-Man? Not so fast, tiger.
In a new interview, Joe Jonas says he was once a contender for the title role in the 2012 movie The Amazing Spider-Man.
"I remember years ago I was up for Spider-Man and I was so, so excited and it was the year Andrew Garfield got it," the Jonas Brothers singer told Variety's Just for Variety podcast in comments posted Nov. 23. "Obviously, he was the right one. But I remember that was a big thing at the time, going back for callbacks and the director used to be a music video director. So I was like, 'I got an in here.'"
Marc Webb directed dozens of music videos for bands and artists such as My Chemical Romance, Miley Cyrus, Fergie, Green Day, No Doubt, Evanescence and Maroon 5 before he helmed his first film, the 2009 movie 500 Days of Summer, and later, The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel The Amazing Spider-Man 2.
Spidey was not the only acting role Jonas tried out for and didn't get. "In the moment, you're destroyed or you're defeated," he told Just for Variety host Marc Malkin. "But you realize this person was brilliant."
Jonas previously showcased his acting chops on the Disney Channel's Jonas series and Camp Rock TV movies before auditioning for The Amazing Spider-Man. The singer, who also performs with dance-rock band DNCE, then concentrated on his music career for many years before getting back into acting during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, he appeared on two episodes of The Righteous Gemstones. He also stars in the war film Devotion, released Nov. 23.
And Jonas is thanking a special person for helping him prepare for his auditions: His wife, Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner.
"She's my toughest critic," Jonas said. "Yes, I'm going to be a little nervous [but she's] super helpful and I feel like what a great acting coach to walk me through this. And I do have her to thank."