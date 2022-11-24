See Tom Brady’s 15-Year-old Son Jack Turn Into a Football Star on Buccaneers Field

Watch : Tom Brady Prioritizing His Kids Following Gisele Bundchen Split

A future Heisman winner has touched down on the Buccaneers field.

Tom Brady's son Jack, who the NFL star shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, put his football skills to good use on his dad's turf. As seen in a photo shared to Tom's Instagram page Nov. 23, the 15-year-old holds a football while running on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers field.

Tom, who is the quarterback of the Florida team, captioned the moment, "My Inspiration" paired with two red hearts.

Just last month, Tom—who is also dad to son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen—reflected on how fast Jack has grown up and made his way onto a football field just like his dad.

"I could never imagine he'd be in high school," Tom said on the Oct. 3 episode of Sirius XM's podcast Let's Go!. "I never imagined him playing football. So, getting out there and watching him play has been so much fun for me."