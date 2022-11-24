Kate Middleton Is a Vision in Royal Purple Ahead of Glamorous Banquet

Watch : See Kate Middleton in a Tiara at Her First Banquet as Princess

Purple reign.

Kate Middleton is settling into her new role as the Princess of Wales with a seriously chic style.

Marking King Charles III's first State Visit as the monarch, the 40-year-old joined her husband Prince William in welcoming the president of South Africa at London's Horse Guards Parade.

For the ceremonial event on Nov. 22, Kate opted for an ultra regal plum-colored coat dress by one of her go-to British designers Emilia Wickstead, complete with a matching hat, pointed-toe suede pumps and some extra special jewelry.

In addition to wearing a set of diamond and pearl drop earrings which once belonged to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, the royal donned Queen Alexandra's famous Three Feathers Brooch, which features the Prince of Wales feathers emblem, as noted on the website The Court Jeweller.

The brooch—made up of diamonds and rubies with an emerald drop pendant—dates back to 1863 when it was gifted to Queen Alexandra upon her marriage to King Edward VII, who was then the Prince of Wales, the website reports. More recently, the sparkler was worn on multiple occasions by Diana until her death in 1997 and Queen Consort Camilla beginning in the 2000s.