Kate Middleton Is a Vision in Royal Purple Ahead of Glamorous Banquet

In celebration of King Charles III's first official State Visit, Kate Middleton wore an elegant purple dress coat and a historical piece of jewelry dating back to the 1800s.

Purple reign.

Kate Middleton is settling into her new role as the Princess of Wales with a seriously chic style. 

Marking King Charles III's first State Visit as the monarch, the 40-year-old joined her husband Prince William in welcoming the president of South Africa at London's Horse Guards Parade. 

For the ceremonial event on Nov. 22, Kate opted for an ultra regal plum-colored coat dress by one of her go-to British designers Emilia Wickstead, complete with a matching hat, pointed-toe suede pumps and some extra special jewelry.

In addition to wearing a set of diamond and pearl drop earrings which once belonged to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, the royal donned Queen Alexandra's famous Three Feathers Brooch, which features the Prince of Wales feathers emblem, as noted on the website The Court Jeweller.

The brooch—made up of diamonds and rubies with an emerald drop pendant—dates back to 1863 when it was gifted to Queen Alexandra upon her marriage to King Edward VII, who was then the Prince of Wales, the website reports. More recently, the sparkler was worn on multiple occasions by Diana until her death in 1997 and Queen Consort Camilla beginning in the 2000s.

photos
Princess Charlotte Joins Prince William and Kate Middleton at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Following the Ceremonial Welcome event, Kate changed into a white caped gown by Jenny Packham for the State banquet at Buckingham Palace. She completed the fairytale look with the Lover's Knot tiara—another favorite of Diana's—adorned with 38 teardrop-shaped pearls suspended underneath arches.

 

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Got to love those family jewels. 

Keep scrolling to revisit more of Kate's best looks over the years.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Princess of Style

Shortly after succeeding the Princess of Wales title, Kate wore this stunning Jenny Packham gown with Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara to a state dinner in 2022.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Vision in White

There's nothing more refreshing than seeing a royal who isn't afraid to wear an item on numerous occasions. The Duchess last wore this Barbara Casasola number at the 2016 for the Art Fund awards.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Elegance at Work

The Duchess takes the army's salute in a lovely Catherine Walker coat dress, which she paired with matching clutch and shoes.

Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Flaunt It

Kate showed the Americans how it is done in a white gown by Alexander McQueen, the same designer who created her iconic wedding dress.

Shutterstock
Tea Party Ready

When in the presence of the Queen it is pretty important to wear your Sunday finest. For the occasion, the Duchess sported a pink coat dress by Alexander McQueen and a fascinator by Juliette Botterill.

REX/Shutterstock
Boho Chic

For the Chelsea Flower Show the Duchess of Cambridge wears a whimsical dress from British label Erdem.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Sophisticated Suits

The Duchess of Cambridge wore the matching blazer and skirt combo to The Royal Foundation's Mental Health in Education conference.

Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Gorgeous Gowns

The royal stunned in a white McQueen gown for the 2019 BAFTA Awards.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Going Green

Kate turned heads in this Eponine London dress for Children's Mental Health Week.

Neil Mockford/GC Images
Cute and Casual

The royal looked fabulous in a tweed jacket and boots at Islington Community Garden.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Pretty in Plaid

The royal looked gorgeous in a Q by McQueen green and blue tartan coat dress in Dundee, Scotland.

Heathcliff O'Malley - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Bold and Beautiful

The royal isn't afraid to rock a bold shade, like this pretty magenta she wore to The Royal Opera House.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Beautiful in Blue

Kate was all smiles as she watched a flypast to celebrate the centenary of the Royal Air Force.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Elegant in Emerald

The mother of three stunned in this number for the Family Action Charity.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Royal Red

Next to Meghan Markle's royal blues, the Duchess of Cambridge's monochromatic ensemble makes a major impact.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Teal Time

The mother of two takes a stroll with Prince William in a coat dress, matching hat and black pumps.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Festive and Chic

Kate is giving us major holiday fashion inspo in this green and white L.K. Bennett polka dot dress paired with a khaki clutch and matching heels for a visit to Evelina London Children's Hospital.

Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Cinderella Story

The Duchess looked like a real-life Cinderella at a diplomatic reception in this sparkly Jenny Packham gown that featured sheer cap sleeves and clusters of sequins.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Fabulous Flare

For an official visit to RAF Akrotiri, Kate rocked a business-casual look that included a forest green Smythe blazer paired with navy trousers and a white shirt.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Pleasant in Plaid

Kate hosted a holiday party in this festive plaid Emilia Wickstead skirt paired with a black Brora cardigan and slouchy black high-heel boots.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Burgundy Beauty

The Duchess visitsed UCL Developmental Neuroscience Lab at UCL London in a burgundy Paule Ka blazer and skirt paired with a black turtleneck, tights and heels.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Buttoned and Belted

Kate stunned in a chic blue coat dress that featured a belted waist, button detailing and a collar paired with matching navy pumps and a black clutch to open the McLaren Automotive's new Composites Technology Centre.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Velvet Trim

Kate attended the Remembrance Day service in a dark green coat with button detailing and a velvet trim collar, cuffs and pockets, and paired it with a fuzzy headband and carried a black clutch.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Aquamarine Dream

For the Tusk Conservation Awards, Kate wore her aquamarine Jenny Packham gown (a stunning look she's worn before) paired with diamond chandelier earrings, a matching clutch and Jimmy Choo pumps.

Neil Mockford/GC Images
Nice in Navy

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Imperial War Museum in a fitted blue sheath dress, nude heels and a matching nude clutch.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Royal Wedding Style

In honor of Princess Eugenie's wedding, Kate wore an all-fuchsia ensemble that included a stunning dress and matching fascinator from Alexander McQueen.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Chic in Check

The royal mother of three stunned in a burgundy accented Erdem check print dress paired with a matching clutch and heels.

Neil Mockford/GC Images
Lady in Lavender

Kate looked typically elegant for a mental health summit in this beautiful purple Emilia Wickstead dress, nude heels and an Aspinal leather handbag.

John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Cinderella Moment

The Duchess' blue taffeta Alexander McQueen gown at the state banquet had all kinds of Disney princess vibes from Queen Mary Lovers Knot tiara to Princess Diana's Collingwood pearl earrings.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
The Prettiest Polka-Dots

The royal opts for a gorgeous polka-dot inspired look from Jenny Packham and wows the Wimbledon crowd. 

photos
View More Photos From Kate Middleton's Best Looks
