One Direction's Liam Payne Moves on From Maya Henry With Kate Cassidy

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy are going strong.
The One Direction alum and his new flame were photographed stylishly stepping out for a dinner date in London, making this their second public appearance since being seen together at a Halloween party.
For their Nov. 22 outing, Liam rocked a sleek all-black look, including shiny boots and a watch. Kate, walking hand-in-hand next to Liam, stunned in a beige jacket and pants along with a chic bra top adorned with lace detailing. The Instagram influencer paired her look with silver jewelry pieces, including black pumps with sparkling ankle straps.
Their budding romance follows Liam's split earlier this year from ex Maya Henry, who he had been dating since 2019. The pair got engaged in August 2020, though they temporarily broke up in June 2021. At the time of the breakup, Liam—who shares 5-year-old son Bear with ex Cheryl Cole—revealed he had "not been very good at relationships."
"I know what my pattern of things is with relationships, I feel at this point," Liam said on The Diary of a CEO podcast in June 2021. "I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else. And I feel like that's where I got to in my last relationship. I just wasn't giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn't appreciate and I didn't like being."
Liam and Maya rekindled their relationship two months later, though a representative for the singer confirmed to E! News in May that he had called it off.
A source close to the model revealed to E! News that Maya felt "blindsided" by Liam's decision.
"He abruptly ended it with her. She is very upset," the source said. "They have definitely had their fair share of ups and downs in their relationship."
As for Kate, she graduated from Coastal Carolina University in 2021 and has recently spent time traveling around Rome and London.