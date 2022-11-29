Exclusive

The Real Housewives of Miami's Season 5 Taglines Revealed

Before The Real Housewives of Miami returns for another drama-filled season on Peacock Dec. 8, E! News has your exclusive first look at the cast's official season five taglines.

These one-liners are as hot as Florida's weather.

The Real Housewives of Miami is back on Peacock for a brand-new season Dec. 8. And before fans catch up with returning stars Alexia Nepola, Larsa Pippen, Guerdy Abraira, Julia Lemigova, Lisa Hochstein and Nicole Martin, E! News can exclusively reveal the ladies' official season five taglines.

Much like her storyline this season, Lisa's tagline references her difficult divorce from ex Lenny Hochstein. The couple—who share kids Logan, 7, and Elle, 3—announced their separation after 12 years of marriage in May. Since the split, Lenny has moved on with his new girlfriend Katharina Mazepa.

"You can try to take my castle," Lisa says in the show's opening credits, "but you will never steal my crown."

Julia's tagline also teases her season five journey, as she says, "When the chicks fly the coop, it's time for this mama bird to spread her wings." But in spreading her wings, Julia might stir up some drama with her wife, tennis legend Martina Navratilova.

The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5 Cast Photos

In the season five trailer, Larsa informs Julia of a rumor about her going around. "Someone called me a week ago and told me you were making out with a man," she says. "They actually took a photo of it."

Needless to say, that rumor does not make Martina very happy. "When is this going to stop?" she asks Julia in the trailer. "Julia, I'm done, OK?!"

Check out the season five opening credits above and scroll below to see the rest of the RHOM cast's taglines.

The Real Housewives of Miami returns Thursday, Dec. 8, on Peacock.

Alexia Nepola

"In Miami, the sun brings the heat but I bring the fire."

Larsa Pippen

"Hate all you want 'cause if I were you, I'd hate me too."

Guerdy Abraira

"The only thing that moves faster than my mouth is my ambition."

Julia Lemigova

"When the chicks fly the coop, it's time for this mama bird to spread her wings."

Lisa Hochstein

"You can try to take my castle but you will never steal my crown."

Dr. Nicole Martin

"I'm a pro at the rules of engagement and I have the ring to prove it."

