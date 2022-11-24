Brittany Bell Unveils Joyful Photo of Her and Nick Cannon’s 3 Kids All Together

Watch : Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10, His Third With Brittany Bell

Brittany Bell is rising to the occasion as a mom of three.

The model—who gave birth to her and Nick Cannon's third child, son Rise Messiah Cannon, in September—posted a photo of the newborn with his siblings Golden "Sagon," 6, and Powerful Queen, 23 months.

"Three different stages of love!" Brittany captioned the Nov. 23 Instagram of her three children laughing together. "My heart bursts for them."

In a separate post, Brittany showed off a slew of snapshots of herself in a white dress on her bed alongside Rise, Golden and Powerful. Other newborn shots showed Rise sleeping on a Bible.

"My Rise came right on time," she wrote in part Nov. 21. "Calling me higher in challenges of darkness to a renewal of Sunshine. My Rise is patient and full of growth. My Rise has hints of Golden Warrior and Powerful Queen."

She continued, "My Rise is full of smiles and a joy I've never seen. My Rise is placed by God and is full of His presence. My Rise was meant for such a time as this and gives me a peace from Heaven."