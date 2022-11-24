The Best FRAME Black Friday Deals: Get $240 Jeans for $72 & More Chic Looks at Jaw-Dropping Prices

This Black Friday, stock up your wardrobe with the softest, most flattering jeans from FRAME on sale for a limited time!

By Ella Chakarian Nov 24, 2022 1:00 PMTags
This article is sponsored by FRAME. The items featured were selected from FRAME because we love them and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!. 

There is nothing quite like slipping into a pair of FRAME denim. There's a reason why their apparel, particularly their jeans, are loved by so many— each chic fit is super flattering, butter-soft and made with sustainable fabrics.

If you love everything about FRAME, you're going to love this news— their incredible Cyber Sale is now live for a limited time! You can shop 25% off FRAME sitewide, plus an extra 30% off on Black Friday and Cyber Monday until November 28. A sale like this is a rarity for FRAME, so take advantage of their Black Friday offerings while you can! We're talking $240 jeans for $72, and so many more incredible prices on some of the most luxe denim out there.

Keep scrolling to fill your wardrobe with all our favorite finds from the FRAME Cyber Sale.

Le Crop Mini Boot in Poe

The Le Crop Mini Boot is a bestselling pair from FRAME, and for good reason. The curve-hugging and leg-lengthening fit is super flattering, and the cropped boot look makes it so versatile. Pair it with boots, kitten heels, sneakers and more for a chic ensemble pulled together with these classic FRAME jeans.

$218
$164
FRAME

Le Mini Boot in Au Natural Grind

These bootcut jeans in white are super chic and versatile. Pair with heels, sneakers, boots and more and top the look off with your favorite knit sweater for a trendy winter look.

$240
$72
FRAME

The Low Boot in Indigo Summit

These oversized jeans are so trendy, and currently on sale for $125. They would look so fashionable with a bodysuit or chunky sweater and a pair of platform sneakers or heeled boots. Snag a pair while you can!

$278
$125
FRAME

Le Garcon in Noir

Everyone needs a pair of staple black jeans, and the Le Garcon in Noir from FRAME is a stellar option currently on sale for under $150.

$199
$149
FRAME

Le High Flare in Billups

These full-length flare jeans are super chic. It's a timeless staple that pairs well with everything, from blouses and sweater to boots and high heels. Snag them for $180 while you can!

$240
$180
FRAME

Le High Straight in Orlena

Comfort stretch denim never looked or sounded so good! These best-selling high-waisted jeans have a straight leg with a fitted waist for a comfy and stylish fit you can rock with a pair of heels, sneakers and anything in between.

$235
$176
FRAME

Le Shape High Skinny in Corvo Slit

FRAME is a go-to brand for jeans that won't get baggy or saggy over time, like this Le Shape High Skinny pair with chic, understated slits at the bottom. It's made with a high-waisted, full-length skinny leg in chic black denim that can easily be dressed up or down.

$248
$186
FRAME

Henley Maxi Dress in Noir

This best-selling dress is seriously so chic. Dress it up with a pair of strappy heeled sandals or give it an edgy look with some platform boots and a leather jacket. It's currently on sale for $246.

$328
$246
FRAME

Le Palazzo Cord in Dark Chocolate

These wide-leg pants in dark chocolate are perfect for the winter, and currently on sale for $188 instead of the usual $250 price tag.

$250
$188
FRAME

Le High 'N' Tight Wide Leg in Stearnlee

These are a staple pair of blue-wash denim. It's the perfect balance between baggy and flattering, and currently on sale for over $100 off its original price.

$260
$137
FRAME

