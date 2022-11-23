Don't Blush Over the Sex Advice Keke Palmer Received From Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg didn't hold back on giving Keke Palmer some sex advice.
During the latest episode of her podcast, Baby, this is Keke Palmer, the Nope star reflected on her relationship with intimacy and even shared the words of wisdom she received from The View host.
"My identity with sex—it was always based upon, ‘Oh, I just gotta do this service,'" she said during the Nov. 22 episode. "Any enjoyment that I had at that era, in that point, in that time, came from, ‘I'm glad they're happy.'"
Keke continued, "Then that was, depressing and not enough, because I realized, like, ‘Well, wait a damn minute... this isn't, you know what I'm saying?' So it's been a journey of trying to figure out what works for me."
The actress then revealed the advice from Whoopi that has stuck with her.
"I'll never forget, I was on The View one time, and they were having a conversation about sex, a really great conversation," Keke said. "And Whoopi Goldberg said, ‘Please just start with pleasing yourself.' And I was like, that rings true."
As for her outlook on doing the deed, Keke shared how expectations surrounding sex have had an impact on her.
"There's so much sex stuff around me, that it almost annoys me—I feel like it's so extremely now, in one direction, that it kind of makes me feel apathetic," Keke admitted. "I don't feel the way everybody feels but I think that sex is great."
She added, "But now that everyone is making it seem like, spit in your mouth and pulling your hair back and getting it from the back, I don't even know how to even go there. It ends up making me feel exhausted before I even think about laying my damn hand down."