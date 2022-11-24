Anthropologie Black Friday Sale 2022: Get a $158 Matching Sweater Set for $48 & More for as Low as $12

Don't know where to start your shopping? This guide to the best Anthropologie Black Friday deals has got you covered.

Anthropologie pieces always stand the test of time. No matter what you're shopping for, you know you can always turn to the label for some amazing, elegant and timeless styles.

Right now, you can shop 30% off select full-price items, along with an extra 40% off sale items— which makes for some pretty amazing Black Friday deals from Anthropologie.

The final discount is applied upon checkout, meaning no code is needed to unlock the deal! Just keep in mind that you can only shop the sale for a limited time, and things are selling out fast!

Keep scrolling to get your hands on some of the trendiest styles of the season at unbeatable prices.

Black Halo Romina Dress

You can score a truly amazing deal with this Black Halo Romina Dress, because it's currently over $200 off its original price. Pair it with kitten heels, loafers and more for a chic winter look!

$390
$144
Anthropologie

Cozy Fringe Scarf

You're definitely going to need a cozy and cute scarf to brave the colder weather this winter. Snag this fringe scarf from Anthropologie in any of the stylish prints available.

$48
$33
Anthropologie

En Elly Ruched Mock-Neck Tank

This mock-neck tank is an easy piece to dress up and down, and for just $12 instead of the usual $68, you'll want to snag it in as many colors as you can!

$68
$12
Anthropologie

By Anthropologie Seamless Floral Bralette

This floral bralette comes in black and pink, and both of them are being added to my cart while they're on sale for just $12. They're seriously way too cute to pass up!

$28
$12
Anthropologie

By Anthropologie Velvet Corset Top

Another chic piece you can score a jaw-dropping deal on is this velvet corset top that comes in three different colors. Typically retailing for $68, you can snatch the trendy piece for $24 while it's still in stock.

$68
$24
Anthropologie

By Anthropologie Rhea Ruched Top

In the market for a cute new undergarment to add to your collection? Snag this ruched purple top for just $12 and layer it under anything and everything.

$26
$12
Anthropologie

By Anthropologie Pleated Wide-Leg Corduroy Trousers

These wide-leg corduroy trousers are seriously so stylish, and currently on sale for $60 instead of the usual $140 price tag. Pair them with sweaters, corset tops, chic outerwear and more. You can't go wrong!

$140
$60
Anthropologie

By Anthropologie Long-Sleeve Gauzy Turtleneck

This is a good layering base for the winter, especially in this chic moss color that would pair well with jeans, trousers, slip skirts and more.

$48
$24
Anthropologie

Maeve Knit One-Shoulder Long Sleeve Top

This knit one-shoulder long sleeve top is perfect for the upcoming holiday season, because you can dress it up with a pair of slacks or a skirt and some stylish heels. It's currently on sale in this pretty emerald shade for $24.

$68
$24
Anthropologie

Daily Practice by Anthropologie Ruched Cozy Dress

This is the winter dress your closet has been missing, and it's currently on sale for $36! Pair it with boots, tights, heels and more for a warm and chic outfit.

$108
$36
Anthropologie

Daily Practice by Anthropologie Snuggle Cardigan Sweater

This Snuggle Cardigan Sweater definitely lives up to its name. It's super comfy and cozy, and comes in three different cute colors all on sale for $36.

$118
$36
Anthropologie

By Anthropologie Lace Slip Sleep Dress

This slip sleep dress is so pretty, you'll want to wear it all the time. Layer it over bodysuits, turtlenecks, long sleeve tops or sweaters to give it a warm and wearable touch. Or, lounge in it like a princess.

$138
$42
Anthropologie

Daily Practice by Anthropologie Velour Corduroy Hoodie

This velour corduroy hoodie has a sporty chic vibe that can be paired with jeans, joggers and more. It's currently on sale for $42 instead of $138!

$138
$42
Anthropologie

Bibi Lou Aoi Heels

You need to get your hands on these crystal kitten heels immediately. They're currently on sale for $126, and will become your favorite pair of heels before you know it. Prepare for all the compliments you'll get while wearing them!

$180
$126
Anthropologie

Daily Practice by Anthropologie Sweater Set

This sweater set is a must-have from Anthropologie, especially because it's currently on sale for $48. Just look at how cozy it is!

$158
$48
Anthropologie

Avec Les Filles Faux Leather Jacket

This is such a chic faux leather jacket currently on sale for $117. It'll become a staple in your winter outerwear collection.

$168
$117
Anthropologie

The Frankie Clutch

This fuzzy bag can be worn as a crossbody or a clutch. Regardless of how you wear it, it's a chic accessory that will garner so many compliments.

$78
$54
Anthropologie

