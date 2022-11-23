Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Tells Baby Boy "Your Girls Are Ready for You"

Mommy-and-me maternity shoot.
As Brittany Mahomes awaits the arrival of her second child with husband Patrick Mahomes, the pregnant social media star showed off her growing baby bump in a special photos shoot featuring the couple's 21-month-old daughter Sterling.
In a series of sweet snaps posted to Instagram on Nov. 22, Brittany is seen posing by a sun soaked window while wearing a nude bodysuit and lacy bra underneath a sheer duster. In several of the photos, Sterling joins her mom looking extra adorable wearing a striped jumpsuit in a similar color palette. (See the pics here).
Brittany captioned the post, "Your Girls Are Ready for You."
In the comments, Patrick showed his support for his fashionable family, writing, "Love y'all."
This isn't the first time Brittany and Sterling have coordinated their chic styles. Last month, the mother-daughter duo cheered on the quarterback and his Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers in matching outfits. The two were seen in Instagram photos twinning in black and white logo shirts with an all-over "Mahomes" print, paired with red pants.
Earlier this year, Brittany gushed about the special connection she has with Sterling. During an Q&A session on Instagram, Brittany told a fan that constantly having her "best friend" with her is one of the best parts about being a mother.
"She makes me the happiest and even on my bad days I truly love being with her and doing things with her," she said in April. "I love watching her grow up every day and start to be able to do things on her own."
In June, Brittany and Patrick, both 27, announced they're expecting their second child. Later that month, the high school sweethearts—who tied the knot back in Hawaii back in March—revealed they are expecting a son by sharing a video from a splashy sex reveal party.
The Mahomes will welcome their boy in early 2023—and if he's anything like his sister, get ready for some epic father-son photos to come.