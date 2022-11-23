Kyle Chrisley Shares Cryptic Message on Judging Others After Todd and Julie Chrisley’s Prison Sentence

Kyle Chrisley wants a judgment free zone.
The Chrisley Knows Best star appeared to weigh in after dad Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Nov. 21, alongside wife Julie Chrisley, who was given seven years behind bars.
Kyle posted a photo of ocean waves on his Instagram Story Nov. 22, captioning it with the Bible verse Matthew 7:1-3.
"Do not judge, or you too will be judged," it read. "For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you."
The quote concluded, "Who do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother's eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye?"
Kyle, 31, wasn't the only family member who appeared to address Todd's fate. Hours after the sentencing, Lindsie Chrisley posted a pic of friends sitting on a bed and wrote, "The best girlfriends, show up in the bad times with hugs and champagne."
Todd and Julie will go to prison after being convicted in all 12 counts in their tax fraud case. They were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit tax evasion in June.
U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said that the couple "defrauded banks out of tens of millions of dollars" while evading payment of their federal income taxes over the course of 10 years.
They pled not guilty and have vowed to appeal the decision.
Their lawyer issued a statement on Nov. 22, saying in part, "Yesterday was a difficult day for the Chrisley family. But Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions."
Todd welcomed Lindsie and Kyle with ex-wife Teresa Terry, and shares kids Chase, 26, Savannah, 25, and Grayson, 16, with Julie.