Kyle Chrisley Shares Cryptic Message on Judging Others After Todd and Julie Chrisley’s Prison Sentence

Watch : Todd & Julie Chrisley SENTENCED in Tax Fraud Case

Kyle Chrisley wants a judgment free zone.

The Chrisley Knows Best star appeared to weigh in after dad Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Nov. 21, alongside wife Julie Chrisley, who was given seven years behind bars.

Kyle posted a photo of ocean waves on his Instagram Story Nov. 22, captioning it with the Bible verse Matthew 7:1-3.

"Do not judge, or you too will be judged," it read. "For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you."

The quote concluded, "Who do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother's eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye?"

Kyle, 31, wasn't the only family member who appeared to address Todd's fate. Hours after the sentencing, Lindsie Chrisley posted a pic of friends sitting on a bed and wrote, "The best girlfriends, show up in the bad times with hugs and champagne."