Tom Hollander and Leo Woodall React to That Shocking White Lotus Scene

Watch : Tom Hollander & Leo Woodall React to THAT White Lotus Scene

This article contains spoilers from the Nov. 27 episode of The White Lotus

Excuse us, we just need to pick our jaws up off the floor.

While we've come to expect the unexpected from The White Lotus, we were not prepared for what the Nov. 27 episode had in store.

After being woken up in the middle of the night, Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) stumbled into a separate room only to find Quentin (Tom Hollander) having sex with his nephew Jack (Leo Woodall).

Moments earlier, Jack arrived to Quentin's Palermo home from a date with Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) and said, "I have to do something for my uncle."

This was no small favor.

For the actors involved, the scene represented a bit of sordid gusto from White Lotus creator and writer Mike White.

"Tanya witnessing it, it's delicious and it makes you realize that he really has got a plan and the writer really is going somewhere," Hollander exclusively told E! News. "He hasn't lost his way with this story. It's very, very confident."