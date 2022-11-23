How Mauricio Umansky Is Supporting Wife Kyle Richards After Kathy Hilton Feud on RHOBH

When it comes to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills drama, Mauricio Umansky always has his wife Kyle Richards' back.
Kyle had quite the rocky ride during season 12 of the Bravo series, which wrapped up last month. Her relationship with sister Kathy Hilton became strained after Lisa Rinna accused Kathy of insulting Kyle and her family during a meltdown on the group's Aspen trip.
By her side through all the drama is Mauricio, as he exclusively told co-hosts Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester on the Nov. 22 episode of E! News, "I have always just been 100 percent supportive of her, no matter what she does."
The same goes for if and when the RHOBH star chooses to make amends with Kathy down the line. "If she wants to reconcile, I am all down for it," the 52-year-old continued. "If she's not ready to reconcile and she needs to just keep it going for a little bit, I support her a thousand percent."
But if it weren't for Kyle's longtime stint on RHOBH, Mauricio would have never learned the dos and don'ts of being on a reality TV series. The real estate mogul currently stars on Netflix's Buying Beverly Hills—which premiered Nov. 4—alongside daughters Farrah Brittany and Alexia Umansky.
"She's definitely paved the way for all of us," he explained. "And now I get to reap the benefits because I'm the one that gets to have a show with my daughters and my kids."
Farrah has also learned a lesson or two from her famous mom. On top of knowing "not to fight" and "not to flip tables," the Netflix star shared, "there's a lot of things that I would follow in her footsteps, and I would do like her than not do, I'd say."
Hear more from Mauricio and Farrah in the full interview above, and catch season one of Buying Beverly Hills now streaming on Netflix.
