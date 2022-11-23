Why The Bachelor's Susie Evans Calls Relationship With Ex Clayton Echard "Emotionally Taxing"

While it wasn't easy, Susie Evans knows she and Clayton Echard broke up for the right reasons.
Two months after the Bachelor couple split, Susie reflected on what she's learned.
"As time passes, I'm starting to realize that my biggest lessons from this breakup may actually have been about understanding myself better and learning how to communicate my expectations," she wrote in a Nov. 21 post for her blog "Susie Was Like." "During this breakup more than any before, I have really 'done the work' and I am still in the process of working through a lot of it."
Looking back at the end of their relationship, Susie recalled how she was in a "low place."
"The people around me could see that my sparkle had dulled and I was far from thriving," she continued. "Sure, I had joyous moments often, but deep down I was struggling and felt misaligned with the best version of me."
Trying to make their relationship work took a toll on her. "It's emotionally taxing and not good for the soul," the videographer wrote. "Not to mention, my Google search history was filled with questions like, 'Can you love someone and not be compatible?' I'm really outing myself with that.. But, hey! We are getting vulnerable here."
Ultimately, Susie knows the split was for the best. "There is so much more good that has come from this breakup, for both myself and Clayton," she concluded. "I think ultimately we are both on our way to finding happiness within ourselves and our passions. I know for a fact that we both are rooting each other on from afar. Just because something wasn't forever, it doesn't mean it wasn't wonderful."
Susie and Clayton met on season 26 of The Bachelor, which premiered earlier this year. Though they parted ways on the show, Clayton asked her to reconcile after he broke up with finalists Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. While Susie initially turned Clayton down, they revealed they got back together on After the Final Rose in March.
Alas, six months later in September, they announced they'd broken up.
"Although this last year together has brought us so much joy and so many laughs, there has also been a significant amount of pain," they wrote in part of a joint Instagram post. "We know no healthy relationship comes without its struggles, but we've realized that we were not prepared for the external forces that hindered our ability to not only heal as individuals but also as a couple. We both are focused on continuing to work on ourselves, so we can be the best version of ourselves."
They added, "This is not an easy time for either of us but we stand in support of each other and hope to see the other go on to find happiness and healing."