Kris Jenner Shades Tristan Thompson While Discussing Baby Names for Khloe's Son

A name says a lot about a person—and a family.

The Nov. 24 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians featured the arrival of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby boy, who was born via surrogate in August.

While it marked a celebratory time for the entire family, there were still pressing matters to address once Khloe brought the baby home.

"What are we going to name him?" Kim Kardashian asked her sister. "That's what I need to know."

Kris Jenner didn't waste any time coming up with a suggestion, saying, "How about Rob? How about Rob Kardashian-Thompson? And then just call him Rob Kardashian?"

Shade, party of one.

The family matriarch did have a reason for suggesting the name, at least. Moments earlier she remarked, "Don't you think he looks like Rob [Kardashian]?"

Kim agreed, noting, "He's actually Rob's twin."

Khloe hasn't revealed the name of her and Tristan's baby boy just yet, but he did make his social media debut in Khloe's Oct. 30 Instagram Stories.