Kris Jenner Shades Tristan Thompson While Discussing Baby Names for Khloe's Son

A name says a lot about a person—and a family.
The Nov. 24 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians featured the arrival of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby boy, who was born via surrogate in August.
While it marked a celebratory time for the entire family, there were still pressing matters to address once Khloe brought the baby home.
"What are we going to name him?" Kim Kardashian asked her sister. "That's what I need to know."
Kris Jenner didn't waste any time coming up with a suggestion, saying, "How about Rob? How about Rob Kardashian-Thompson? And then just call him Rob Kardashian?"
Shade, party of one.
The family matriarch did have a reason for suggesting the name, at least. Moments earlier she remarked, "Don't you think he looks like Rob [Kardashian]?"
Kim agreed, noting, "He's actually Rob's twin."
Khloe hasn't revealed the name of her and Tristan's baby boy just yet, but he did make his social media debut in Khloe's Oct. 30 Instagram Stories.
Name dilemma aside, Kris took time to honor Khloe's moment as her family continues to expand.
"I've been telling Khloe for so long how special it is to raise a gaggle of kids because it's a gift to have a brother or a sister," she said in confessional. "She's going to be the best boy mom in the world."
In addition to their new boy, Khloe and Tristan share daughter True Thompson, 4.
Kris also acknowledged that the process with Tristan—who was hit with a paternity lawsuit last year before test results confirmed that he was the father of son Theo, 11 months, with Maralee Nichols—has not been easy. "I just want to tell you I'm just really proud of you," the momager told her daughter. "You're the best mom in the whole entire universe. I'm so proud of the way you've handled this thing with the baby."
Khloe used the opportunity to reflect on her extended family as a whole.
"We have had a lot of high highs ad definitely a lot of low lows," she said in confessional. "You can't write this s--t! I wish you could write this s--t so it wasn't our reality. But whenever you go down, you know you go back up. And that's the beauty of this family, we don't stay down for long."
The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu.