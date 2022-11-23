Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Recalls Performing Autopsies on Dead Animals

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega recently revealed that as a child she used to perform autopsies on dead animals, including lizards, she'd find. Scroll down to see what the actress had to say.

By Alexandra Bellusci Nov 23, 2022 6:55 PMTags
Christina RicciCatherine Zeta-JonesCelebritiesNetflix
Watch: How Jenna Ortega & Christina Ricci Bonded Over Wednesday Addams Role

Jenna Ortega has always channeled her inner Wednesday Addams.

While reflecting on her friendship with Maddie Ziegler, the Scream actress revealed that she and the Dance Moms alum became such fast friends because, as she puts it, they are both "weirdos."

"She's one of my greatest friends ever," Jenna recalled during an appearance on Wired's YouTube Autocomplete Interview series. "She was somebody that I instantly clicked with. We did a movie called The Fallout a couple years back, and I feel like Maddie and I are the same person in different fonts."

Jenna went on to elaborate by sharing a former habit that she thinks firmly places her into the weirdo category.

"She's such a weirdo and I'm a weirdo in the way I used to perform autopsies on little animals when I was younger," the 20-year-old continued. "Little lizards that I found that were dead in my backyard. She's a weirdo in the sense that she breaks out into characters or movements or makes faces. Her comedic timing is so under appreciated. She makes me laugh. We have a good time. We're really weird together."

 

Watch
How Jenna Ortega & Christina Ricci Bonded Over Wednesday Addams Role

However, this isn't the first time the You alum has opened up about not being afraid to get strange around co-stars. She recently shared her experience working with Christina Ricci—who played Wednesday Addams in the 1991 movie The Addams Family and its 1993 sequel—on the Netflix series.

I feel like I personally made it a little weird. She was really sweet about it. Me? It was one of the most awkward experiences I've ever had," she shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Nov. 17. "I think, socially, I can be kind of hard to communicate with at times. And sometimes I would say something as a joke, and I think I have a very dark sense of humor, and she would go, 'Uh, that's dark.'"

 

YouTube

Trending Stories

1

Kate Middleton Has a Rare Tiara Moment at King Charles' First Banquet

2

Priyanka Chopra Reveals the Cutest Pic of Baby Malti Yet

3

Todd & Julie Chrisley's Next Steps After "Difficult" Day of Sentencing

Wednesday—which also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Fred Armisen, and Isaac Ordonez—is now streaming on Netflix.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Kate Middleton Has a Rare Tiara Moment at King Charles' First Banquet

2

Priyanka Chopra Reveals the Cutest Pic of Baby Malti Yet

3

Todd & Julie Chrisley's Next Steps After "Difficult" Day of Sentencing

4
Exclusive

Here’s the Reason Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Broke Up

5

Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Celebrates Baby No. 3 With Burger King Crown