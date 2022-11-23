Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Recalls Performing Autopsies on Dead Animals

Watch : How Jenna Ortega & Christina Ricci Bonded Over Wednesday Addams Role

Jenna Ortega has always channeled her inner Wednesday Addams.

While reflecting on her friendship with Maddie Ziegler, the Scream actress revealed that she and the Dance Moms alum became such fast friends because, as she puts it, they are both "weirdos."

"She's one of my greatest friends ever," Jenna recalled during an appearance on Wired's YouTube Autocomplete Interview series. "She was somebody that I instantly clicked with. We did a movie called The Fallout a couple years back, and I feel like Maddie and I are the same person in different fonts."

Jenna went on to elaborate by sharing a former habit that she thinks firmly places her into the weirdo category.

"She's such a weirdo and I'm a weirdo in the way I used to perform autopsies on little animals when I was younger," the 20-year-old continued. "Little lizards that I found that were dead in my backyard. She's a weirdo in the sense that she breaks out into characters or movements or makes faces. Her comedic timing is so under appreciated. She makes me laugh. We have a good time. We're really weird together."