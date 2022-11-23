Bachelor in Paradise’s Kate Gallivan Apologizes for “Classist” Comments About Logan Palmer

Kate Gallivan is owning up to her mistakes.
After the Bachelor in Paradise reunion Nov 22, tThe real estate agent, who appeared on season eight of the dating series, has issued an apology for comments she made toward fellow contestant Logan Palmer while on the beach.
"In light of the reunion tonight, I want to speak directly to you all," she wrote on her Instagram Story Nov. 22. "I deeply apologize for the classist things that I said on BiP this season. I was shocked when I saw the show myself, and I cringed just as much as you guys did watching it. If I could take it back, I would."
She continued, saying, "I've apologized to Logan, but want to extend that apology to anyone who may have been offended by these comments. I have nothing but respect for Logan and the rest of the cast, and I'm still so grateful to have gone on this adventure with them #bachelorinparadise"
During the season, Kate stated numerous times that Logan wasn't in the financial position to date her, noting that he couldn't afford a membership at an Equinox gym, drives a Honda, has roommates and works as a dog walker.
After Logan posted a TikTok on Nov. 8 making light of the comments—in it joking that he's "not broke" because he can afford a premium Costco membership and extra guac at Chipotle—Kate appeared to double down on her sentiments, writing in a Nov. 18 Instagram Story that "a costco card and some extra guac ain't gettin you here," referring to her vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
During the reunion, Kate told host Jesse Palmer she hadn't meant for Logan to see those comments, but maintained that those factors meant he wasn't ready for "the type of serious partnership that I'm looking for."
But Logan clapped back in response, telling Kate and the audience why he became a dog walker in the first place.
"I wanted to have a career in film, and for a while I was a scuba instructor," he explained, "I walked dogs to get by, I did whatever I could for a whole year. And I ended up building an amazing career using a camera. I'm so proud of that and it's something that took a long time."
