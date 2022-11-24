The Masked Singer: Find Out Why an Iconic Horror Actress Eliminated Herself

The Nov. 23 episode of The Masked Singer was Fright Night themed and featured some scary good performances—and a beloved horror legend leaving the competition on her own.

It might be turkey time, but The Masked Singer dialed it back to spooky season. 

The Nov. 23 Fright Night-themed episode brought the arrival of two new celebrity competitors—and a self-imposed early exit for one of them.

The festivities kicked off with a performance by Sir Bugaboo, who made his Masked Singer debut with his rendition of "Devil With a Blue Dress On" by Mitch Ryder & the Detroit Wheels. Bugaboo's clue package included a film reel and a phone covered in question marks. After his performance, Bugaboo revealed that he had previously worked with panelist Nicole Scherzinger.

Up, next Scarecrow hit the stage with a performance of Steve Miller Band's "Abracadabra." Her clue package included a gold globe, figure skates and a reference to horror director Wes Craven.

Finally, it was time for Snowstorm, who advanced on the Nov. 16 episode, to return for a performance of "Sweet But Psycho" by Ava Max. Snowstorm's new clues were a picture of a house and a creepy doll inside a box.

The Masked Singer 2022 Tour

That's when things got turned on their head.

While waiting for the initial fan vote, Scarecrow announced that she wanted to excuse herself from the competition.

"I came to share how much I love you and what you have done for the world and family entertainment," she said with her giant Jack-o-Lantern head still attached. "But I would like to officially bow out and unmask and let these two incredible competitors go on."

As the crowd and panelists protested, Scarecrow said, "These two competitors are the real deal. I just came to bother Ken [Jeong]."

Scarecrow then unmasked to reveal The Exorcist star Linda Blair.

That left Sir Bugaboo and Snowstorm to go head-to-head in the Battle Royale, where they each performed their version of "Somebody's Watching Me" by Rockwell.

Ultimately, Snowstorm won for the second week in a row, earning a spot in the semi-finals alongside Harp and The Lambs

Despite a valiant effort, Sir Bugaboo was unmasked to reveal Ghostbusters theme song writer and performer Ray Parker. Jr

Don't miss The Masked Singer semi-finals when they air at a special time, Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. on Fox.

For a full rundown on all of this season's contestants, keep scrolling.

Knight

The Knight made his debut in the season eight premiere, singing "Puttin' on the Ritz" by Fred Astaire. His clue package indicated that he was an actor who has done "stage, TV and starred in movies and worked with George Lucas." He then pointed to a solar system, indicating that it meant some significance to him.

So, we weren't surprised when the Knight was revealed to be Star Trek legend William Shatner.

Hedgehog

Hedgehog made a stylish appearance in The Masked Singer's season eight premiere. Before singing "Love Me Do" by The Beatles, a clue packaged teased that the celebrity was a British icon who was in one of "the biggest groups of all time." The Hedgehog said that, with his group, he sold out the Hollywood Bowl and participated in the Olympics.

He called Elon Musk, Jimmy Fallon and Tina Fey fans of his. A knight statue indicated that he's also a member of the Order of the British Empire.

Hedgehog was eliminated second and revealed to be Monty Python legend Eric Idle.

Hummingbird

Hummingbird said he was "excited for the kick off" of the show, hinting at a connection to the NFL. He later said that he knew "a thing or two about competition," as it was in his DNA and that he "dominated the Super Bowl" with his team.

Hummingbird also teased that he got his career started thanks to Shaquille O'Neal.

His night one performance was a rendition of "I Don't Want to Be" by Gavin DeGraw.

At the start of the Sept. 28 episode, The Hummingbird was revealed to be N' Sync's Chris Kirkpatrick.

Panther

The Panther called himself a "weekend warrior" and had a clue package featuring a basketball, Beyoncé, and VHS cassette tape. Oh, and the hint that everybody once thought he was dead. 

After a performance of Nina Simone's Feeling Good and a Battle Royale loss to The Harp, The Panther was unmasked in week two as "This Is How We Do It" singer Montell Jordan.

Pi-Rat

Pi-Rat debuted with a performance of Elton John's "Crocodile Rock" after a clue package that included puppets, the phrase "Dinner For Dummies" and the hint that he followed his dreams to Hollywood.

After a fan vote, Pi-Rat was unmasked in week two as ventriloquist Jeff Dunham.

Mummies

The Mummies made their first—and last—appearance on the Oct. 5 episode. After a clue package featuring a beach ball, a teen magazine and a reference to an iconic house and a performance of The Monkees theme song, the gold and glittery Mummies were revealed as The Brady Bunch stars Barry Williams, Christopher Knight and Mike Lookinland.

Fortune Teller

The Fortune Teller's clue package was all over the place on the Oct. 5 episode, with references to the Kardashians, business cards and angel figurines. After falling to The Harp in the Battle Royale, The Fortune Teller was revealed as Shark Tank's Daymond John.

Mermaid

The Mermaid debuted on the Oct. 19 episode with a performance of "Any Dream Will Do" from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Her clue package included two doves, a vinyl record, the knowledge that she had once been involved in a horrible accident and the fact that one of her songs had been inducted into the Library of Congress.

After falling to Robogirl in the Battle Royale, The Mermaid was revealed to be "I Will Survive" singer Gloria Gaynor.

Maize

Maize impressed the panelists with his rendition of Heaven on Their Minds from Jesus Christ Superstar on the Oct. 19 episode. His clue package featured a microphone, a small bird and the Statue of Liberty.

After losing the studio audience vote, Maize was revealed to be Sex and the City star Mario Cantone.

Robo Girl

On the Oct. 19 episode, Robogirl performed "Bad Cinderella" from the upcoming musical of the same name. Her clue package included a surfboard, jars of honey and connections to both Missy Elliott and Pharrell Williams.

Robogirl returned on the Oct. 26 episode with a performance of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody." Her new clue revealed a connection to Lindsay Lohan. After falling to The Lambs in the Battle Royale, Robogirl was revealed as Vampire Diaries star Kat Graham.

Beetle

The Beetle made his debut on the Oct. 26 episode with a performance of Frank Sinatra's "The Way You Look Tonight." His clue packaged included a courtroom, coffee beans and the knowledge that he had a history of public service.

After losing the initial fan vote, Beetle was unmasked as Jerry Springer.

Walrus

The Walrus debuted on the Nov. 6 episode with a performance of "Two Princes" by Spin Doctors. His clue package included a flannel shirt, screaming fans at a mall, a cat named Jenny and the knowledge that he coined a popular TV catchphrase.

After losing the initial fan vote, he was unmasked as Blossom star Joey Lawrence.

Milkshake

The Milkshake brought his unique flair to Sir Mix-a-Lot's "Jump On It" on the Nov. 6 episode. His clue package included peach pits, orange juice, an ice cream sundae and a rocket.

He advanced to the Battle Royale, where he fell victim to The Lambs. The Milkshake was unmasked as former NFL running back and recording artist Le'Veon Bell.

Venus Fly Trap

Venus Fly Trap debuted on the Nov. 9 with a performance of "Get Ready" by The Temptations. His clue package included a gold medal, a horseshoe and the Orion's Belt constellation.

After the initial fan vote, Venus Fly Trap was revealed to be two-time heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman.

Gopher

The Gopher performed "It's Your Thing" by The Isley Brothers on the Nov. 9 episode, preceded by a clue package including purple hair, a spaceship and a corgi.

After falling in the Battle Royale, Gopher was revealed as funk music icon George Clinton.

Bride

The Bride surprised by the panelists by being a man under the the costume during his performance of Walk The Moon's "Shut Up and Dance." His clue package on the Nov. 9 episode included a globe wearing a crown, a rose and a snake.

On the Nov. 16 episode, Bride performed "White Wedding" by Billy Idol. His new clues included hints about a movie career and the fact that he likes to show off his chest. The Bride was unmasked as professional wrestling legend Chris Jericho.

Avocado

Avocado performed "Hit The Road Jack" by Ray Charles on the Nov. 16 episode, preceded by a clue package that included a bald eagle, podcasting equipment and a history of working in construction. 

He was unmasked as radio host Adam Carolla.

Sir Bugaboo

Sir Bugaboo debuted on the Nov. 23 episode with a performance of "Devil With a Blue Dress On" by Mitch Ryder & the Detroit Wheels. His clue package included a film reel and a phone covered in question marks. Bugaboo also revealed that he once worked with panelist Nicole Scherzinger.

After falling to Snowstorm in the Battle Royale, Bugaboo was revealed as Ghostbusters theme song writer and performer Ray Parker Jr.

Scarecrow

Scarecrow performed "Abracadabra" by Steve Miller Band on the Nov. 23 episode, which was preceded by a clue package including a gold globe, figure skates and a reference to Wes Craven.

Before the initial fan vote, Scarecrow excused herself from the competition and was revealed to be The Exorcist star Linda Blair.

Lambs

The trio of Lambs impressed with their performance of Katy Perry's "Hot N Cold." Their clue package included a pair of jeans with the word "famous" written on the back, golf, a huge diamond ring and that they grew up as "Beverly Hills besties." After their performance, they also revealed that they once worked with Paul McCartney.

They advanced in the competition after defeating Robogirl in a Battle Royale set to Blondie's "Call Me."

On the Nov. 6 episode, they advanced to the Battle Royale with a performance of "Ironic" by Alanis Morissette. Once there, they moved onto the semifinals with their take on Haddaway's "What Is Love."

Their new clue was a film roll and clapperboard.

Harp

Harp performed first on The Masked Singer's season eight premiere. Not only did she sing "Perfect" by Pink, but she teased that she once auditioned for "biggest show in the world" as a teen. And thought she "didn't fit the mold," her uniqueness landed her the "opportunity of a lifetime."

In week two, Harp wowed the panelists with her performance of Whitney Houston's "I Have Nothing." A new clue emerged in the form of a CD that said "Night Night." Harp further stumped the panelists by telling Nicole Scherzinger it was nice to see their names together again.

On the Oct. 5 episode, The Harp impressed once again with her rendition of "Thank You For Being a Friend" from Golden Girls and advanced on to the semifinals. Her new clue was a cupcake with Santa on top.

Snowstorm

Snowstorm debuted on the Nov. 16 episode with a performance of Ariana Grande's "thank u, next." Her clue package included speed dating, roasting chestnuts and the fact that Snowstorm broke through in a traditionally male-dominated industry. It was also revealed that she has a history of working with Rob Lowe.

She earned a spot in the semi-finals on the Nov. 23 episode with a performance of "Sweet But Pscyho" by Ava Max. She won the Battle Royale against Sir Bugaboo with a rendition of "Somebody's Watching Me" by Rockwell. Her new clues were a picture of a house and a creepy doll inside a box.

